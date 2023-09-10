Asia Cup 2023 weather update: Colombo weather report for September 10 for India vs Pakistan Super 4s match

Team India will square off with arch-rivals Pakistan in their first Super Fours match of the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, September 10.

India and Pakistan met each other once in the group stage; however, the game was abandoned due to inclement weather conditions.

The Men in Blue recovered from an early debacle to post 266 runs thanks to half-centuries from Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya before the heavens opened up.

The weather is once again one of the most debated topics ahead of Sunday's blockbuster. There are thunderstorms forecast right through Sunday.

Although the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has kept a reserve day for this encounter, ironically, the forecast for Monday is even worse at the moment.

According to Accuweather, there is over a 60 percent probability of precipitation during the game in Colombo, with heavy cloud cover. A start-stop game is expected, with a delayed start given the weather conditions.

The temperature will hover between 27 and 29 degrees Celsius. However, the temperature will feel around 32–33 degrees Celsius due to high humidity.

"We got to a competitive total despite our top-order not clicking" - Shubman Gill on India's outing vs Pakistan in group stage

Despite being washed out, the group stage fixture between India and Pakistan highlighted a number of talking points. Among them, the most discussed topic was India’s struggle against quality pace attacks.

At one stage, Rohit Sharma and company were reduced to 66/4 inside 15 overs before Ishan and Hardik bailed the team out. However, Shubhman Gill stressed that the team played well in that encounter.

Gill told reporters on the eve of the Super Fours clash against Pakistan:

“Even when our top-order didn’t work, we scored pretty well as per that wicket. At one stage, we were closing in on 300. So I think it was a good sign because we got to a competitive total despite our top order not clicking."

Can the top-order bounce back against Pakistan on Sunday? Let us know in the comment section.