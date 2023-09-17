Asia Cup 2023 weather update: Colombo weather report for September 17 for India vs Sri Lanka final match

Team India will square off against co-hosts Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2023 final at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday. The weather will be in the spotlight once again as it has been throughout the tournament.

The Men in Blue were the first team to book a berth in the final. However, they suffered a shocking defeat in their final Super Four game against Bangladesh on Friday, losing by six runs. But with big guns returning to the playing XI for Sunday's final, Rohit Sharma and company are the firm favorites.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, prevailed over Pakistan in a last-ball thriller, via the DLS method to set up a date with India. Led by Dasun Shanaka, the young team have done relatively well and will be oozing with confidence ahead of the summit clash.

With both sides desperate to give their best in the summit clash, weather remains the primary concern. Like the last few games, there is a chance of thunderstorms during the final, which has a reserve day. However, both players and fans would want the rain gods to stay away as they did in the last Super Four game between India and Bangladesh.

According to Accuweather, on average there is a 50 percent chance of precipitation, with significant cloud cover. Thus, a full 100-over action is very unlikely.

The temperature will hover around 27 to 30 degrees Celsius. However, the actual feeling would be three to four degrees more due to humidity, which is expected to be in the 90s.

Indian all-rounder Axar Patel ruled out Asia Cup 2023 final

All-rounder Axar Patel has been ruled out of Sunday's final against Sri Lanka with a quadriceps strain, which he sustained in the last game against Bangladesh.

Washington Sundar has been named as a replacement for Axar. The Tamil Nadu-born cricketer has already arrived in Colombo and has linked up with the squad.

Sundar is a part of India's Asian Games squad and is expected to join the Asian Games camp after the final.