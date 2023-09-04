Asia Cup 2023 weather update: Pallekele weather report for September 4 for India vs Nepal match

Team India will square off against Nepal in the fifth match of Asia Cup 2023 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Monday. This is a must-win game for both sides to stay alive in the competition.

While Nepal suffered a thrashing 238-run defeat in their first game against Pakistan, India's match against the Men in Green was abandoned due to a wet outfield. The Men in Blue batted first and posted 266 runs on the board in 48.5 overs. There was no further play possible due to incessant rain and the match officials eventually called off the game.

The game against Nepal will present a good opportunity for the Indian batters to get their rhythm back after a lean outing against Pakistan. Shubman Gill is under fire after managing just one half-century in the last seven ODI innings. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli also need to ensure that the middle order is not always called to do the rescue job.

For Nepal, it will be a great learning experience given that they don't get to play against the heavyweights regularly. They will be pumped up to put their best feet forward against a star-studded Indian side.

However, much like the last game in Pallekele, the weather doesn't look too good for a 100-over contest. Fans are likely to witness another start-stop encounter with thundershowers forecast for the most part of Monday.

According to Accuweather, on average, there is a 50 percent chance of rainfall throughout the game. It will be cloudy throughout the day and a delayed start is in the cards.

The temperature will hover between 22 and 27 degrees Celsius. However, the actual feeling would be two to three degrees higher than the original temperature due to humidity.

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah to miss the Nepal game

Ace Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has returned home for personal reasons and will miss the game against Nepal on Monday. However, he will reunite with the team and will be available for the Super 4 matches.

According to reports, Bumrah and his wife Sanjana Ganesan are expecting the birth of their first child.

The leading pacer returned to the country on Sunday after Men in Blue's game against Babar Azam and company. Mohammed Shami is likely to slot in place of Bumrah for the must-win game against Nepal.