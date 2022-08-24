"Asia Cup won't decide who is the better among the two" - Saba Karim on Virat Kohli and Babar Azam

Former Indian wicketkeeper and selector Saba Karim believes the T20 World Cup will be a bigger test for both Virat Kohli and Babar Azam than the Asia Cup.

There has been a lot of talk about who is the best among the two modern-day greats, especially with their numbers in the shortest format. Many believe the Asia Cup could provide some idea of where the two batters stand when compared to each other.

However, Karim stated that the T20 World Cup will give the two batters ample opportunities to be tested against better bowling attacks under extreme pressure. It will help fans and critics understand who deals with high-pressure situations better to help take their team over the line.

Here's what Karim had to say about Virat Kohli and Babar Azam in a video posted by India News Sports:

"Asia Cup won't decide who is the better among the two (Kohli and Babar). I feel the bigger stage will be the T20 World Cup where they have a chance to perform against the bigger teams and help their team win silverware."

Virat Kohli relishes the opportunity to play against Pakistan: Rajkumar Sharma

Virat Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma was also present in the discussion alongside Karim. He spoke about how the former Indian captain will look to take his game to the next level against Pakistan.

In just seven matches against Pakistan, Kohli has scored 311 runs at an incredible average of 77.75.

Sharma added that Azam will be an important wicket for Team India just as Kohli is for Pakistan and stated:

"Virat always relishes the opportunity to play against Pakistan because he is always keen on winning big games for his team. When he prepares accordingly, it reflects in his performances."

He added:

"The same goes with Babar, who has a good record against India. So both teams will know that if they want to win the game. Getting these two out early will be crucial."

India and Pakistan will meet in the second match of this year's Asia Cup on August 28.

