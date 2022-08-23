Asia Cup: "He can definitely hurt Pakistan"- Wasim Akram on India's Suryakumar Yadav

Former Pakistan legend Wasim Akram feels that India batter Suryakumar Yadav is capable of causing Pakistan the most damage in their Asia Cup clash on August 28.

The 31-year-old has been absolutely sensational in his short T20I career so far. He has scored 672 runs in just 21 innings at an outstanding strike rate of 175.45 with five half-centuries and a scintillating hundred to his name.

Akram feels it is Yadav's ability to hit all around the park that might make it difficult for Pakistan to control him.

Speaking in a presser arranged by Star Sports, here's what Wasim Akram had to say about the star batter:

"You do have Rohit, Rahul, and Virat. But my favorite player nowadays in T20 cricket is Suryakumar Yadav. He has been absolutely phenomenal for India and can really play 360 degrees, being equally good against spin or pace. He can definitely hurt Pakistan or any other team."

Former Indian all-rounder and head coach Ravi Shastri was also present on the panel. He spoke about how important all-rounder Hardik Pandya is to the team with the T20 World Cup coming up. He said:

"Hardik is the most important cog in the wheel for Team India. You take him out of the squad, and you will lose the balance. You won't understand whether you need to play an extra batter or bowler. We missed him dearly last year as he couldn't bowl."

He added:

"There is also no other option of his quality at the number that he bats. (Jasprit) Bumrah and Hardik need to be watched carefully to ensure there is no breakdown before the World Cup."

Arnav ⁷🦁 @Arnav_Dhoni7 5) Hardik Pandya :



The guy's just 28. He has achieved so much and leads an IPL team. If he remains injury free, offers another good 6-7 years to ICT, He can create a huge legacy and he is also a future captaincy prospect. 5) Hardik Pandya :The guy's just 28. He has achieved so much and leads an IPL team. If he remains injury free, offers another good 6-7 years to ICT, He can create a huge legacy and he is also a future captaincy prospect. https://t.co/6YOerGnnn0

Rahul Dravid testing COVID-19 won't make much difference to Team India, says Ravi Shastri

Current head coach Rahul Dravid hasn't traveled with the Men in Blue to Dubai due to COVID. However, Ravi Shastri believes he will recover in time for the first game.

The 60-year-old shed light on how manageable the current scenario is due to awareness around the pandemic, saying:

"I don't think (Dravid getting COVID) will make much of a difference. Nowadays it is just a bloody flu and he will get better in 3-4 days."

He added:

"Even when I had covid last year, I was allowed to go in the dressing room in six days. Had I gone, we would have played that fifth Test in Manchester and would have won it. So he will just take a couple of paracetamol and be fine before the India-Pakistan game."

Will Suryakymar Yadav produce the goods on the big stage against Pakistan on August 28? Let us know in the comments.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aditya Singh