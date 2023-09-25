In the third-place playoff of the Asian Games Women's T20I, Bangladesh Women defeated Pakistan Women by five wickets to bag the bronze medal. Team India secured the gold medal after thumping Sri Lanka Women by 19 runs in the grand finale.

In the third-place playoff, after losing the toss, Pakistan women batted first and never looked comfortable in the middle. They kept losing wickets in regular intervals, with Aliya Riaz being the top-scorer with 17 runs. In 20 overs, all they could post is 64/9. Bangladesh leggie Shona Akter was the pick of the bowlers with a three-wicket haul. Sanjida Akter bagged two wickets.

In response, openers Shamima Sultana and Shathi Rani gave their side a good start. However, after their departure, they lost three other wickets quite soon. Despite this, they chased down the target with 10 balls to spare.

Shona Akter showcased her skills with the bat as well, amassing an unbeaten 14 runs off 33 balls. Left-arm spinner Nashra Sandhu picked up three wickets in vain for Pakistan.

Meanwhile in the final, after winning the toss, India Women looked in excellent touch with the bat. Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues stitched together a 73-run second-wicket partnership to keep the side on top. However, other batters didn't respond well as they could post 116/7 in 20 overs.

In response, Sri Lanka Women failed to create any impact as they could score only 97/8 in 20 overs. Hasini Perera was the top scorer for their side with 25 runs. Titas Sadhu was the wrecker-in-chief for India with three crucial wickets.

Without any further ado, let’s take a look at the top run scorers and wicket-takers of the Asian Games Women's T20I, 2023.

Asian Games Women's T20I, 2023 Most Runs List

Jemimah Rodrigues propelled to the top spot on the batting chart with 109 runs from three innings at an average of 109 and a strike rate of 129.76. She is followed by her teammate Shefali Verma, who amassed 93 runs.

Indian opener Smriti Mandhan bagged the third spot after her 46-run knock in the final, accumulating 80 runs from three innings.

Hong Kong skipper slid down to the fourth rank, amassing 73 runs from two matches. Indonesian batter Wesika Dewi settled at the fifth position, scoring 62 runs from one game.

Asian Games Women's T20I, 2023 Most Wickets List

Sri Lankan off-spinner Inoshi Priyadharshani Fernando is leading the most wickets chart with five scalps. Indian pacer Pooja Vastrakar propelled to the second rank after racking up five scalps from three matches.

Lankan medium-pacer Dewage Udeshika Prabodhani occupied the third rank with five wickets. Indonesian pacer Andriani Andriani settled the fourth rank with four scalps from one match. Indian medium pacer Titas Sadhu jumped to the fifth slot bagging four wickets.