Asian Games Women's T20I, 2023 top run-getters and wicket-takers after India vs Bangladesh, Semi Final 1 (Updated) ft. Shafali Verma & Pooja Vastrakar

Bangladesh Women opted to bat first on a slow and sluggish wicket. Their shoulders began to drop the moment Pooja Vastrakar got some swing on offer in the initial overs. They kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Interestingly, only Nigar Sultana crossed the double-digit score.

Pooja Vastrakar went on to scalp four crucial wickets. Titas Sandhu, Amanjot Kaur, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, and Devika Vaidya bagged one wicket apiece to bundle Bangladesh Women out for just 51 runs in 17.5 overs.

In reply, India lost Smriti Mandhana (7) early. However, Shafali Verma (17), and Jemimah Rodrigues (20*) helped the team to seal the chase inside 10 overs to take their side to the grand finale.

All in all, it was a clinical performance from Team India Women going into the big match. However, they should be worried about Smriti Mandhana’s form as the star opener is getting good starts but failing to convert them into big scores.

The final will take place on September 25, Monday at Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field, Hangzhou. The winner between Pakistan Women and Sri Lanka Women in the second semi-final will join Team India.

Without any further ado, let’s take a look at the top run scorers and wicket-takers of Asian Games Women's T20I, 2023.

Asian Games Women's T20I, 2023 Most Runs List

Asian Games Women's T20I, 2023 Most Runs List

Indian opener Shafali Verma bagged the top spot after scoring a match-winning knock of 17 runs against Bangladesh Women. The star batter has amassed a total of 84 runs from two innings. Hong Kong skipper Kary Chan is ranked second with 73 runs from two matches.

Indian no.3 batter Jemimah Rodrigues is holding the third spot, scoring 67 runs from two matches. She would be looking to create a significant impact in the big match on Monday.

Indonesian batter Ni Luh Dewi is currently occupying the fourth position, accumulating 62 runs in just one inning. Hong Kong's Natasha Miles settled with the fifth rank, mustering 45 runs from two matches.

Asian Games Women's T20I, 2023 Most Wickets List

Asian Games Women's T20I, 2023 Most Runs List

A total of four bowlers have scalped four wickets on the wickets column list. Andriani Andriani, the Indonesian medium pacer, is leading the chart with a better bowling average.

Sri Lankan off-spinner Inoshi Priyadharshani secured the second spot with four wickets over Thailand Women. The Hong Kong skipper Kary Chan displayed brilliant all-round efforts, scalping four wickets from two innings. She is occupied at the third spot.

Pooja Vastrakar, an Indian pacer, is ranked fourth after racking up four crucial wickets against Bangladesh Women. Hong Kong's Betty Chan is settled with the fifth rank, scalping three wickets.