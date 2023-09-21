Asian Games Women's T20I 2023 top run-getters and wicket-takers after India Women vs Malaysia Women (Updated) ft. Shafali Verma and Andriani Andriani

Cricket made its return to the Asian Games after a nine-year gap in the 2023 edition being held in Hangzhou, China.

As of June 1, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh were the top four ranked Asian sides in the ICC Women's T20 rankings and they started the competition as top seeds by directly qualifying to the quarter-finals.

The other four teams - Indonesia, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and Malaysia - were divided into Group A and Group B. Pakistan Women's team is entering this edition as defending champions after bagging the gold medals in the 2010 and 2014 events, defeating Bangladesh in both instances.

Malaysia Women, after defeating Hong Kong Women in the group stage, made it to the quarterfinals against India Women. Unfortunately, the contest ended without a result after the first innings due to heavy rain at the venue.

India were asked to bat first and managed to score 173/2 in a rain-curtailed 15-over contest. Opener Shafali Verma Verma was at her best, finding the gaps comfortably. She scored 67 runs off 39 balls, featuring four fours and five sixes.

Shafali was well supported by Jemimah Rodrigues, who amassed 47 runs off 29 deliveries. In the final overs, keeper-batter Richa Ghosh looked in ultra-aggressive touch with her cameo, smacking a seven-ball 21-run unbeaten knock.

In reply, Malaysia would have loved to put up a fight but the match was abandoned due to incessant rainfall. Due to higher seeding, Team India qualified for the semifinal, which is set to be played on Sunday, September 24.

Without any further ado, let’s take a look at the top run scorers and wicket-takers of Asian Games Women's T20I, 2023.

Asian Games Women's T20I 2023 Most Runs List

Asian Games Women's T20I Most Runs

Hong Kong skipper Kary Chan occupies the top position on the batting chart with 73 runs from two innings. She is closely followed by Shafali Verma, who smacked 67 runs against Malaysia Women.

Ni Luh Dewi, the Indonesian batter, is ranked third with 62 runs from one innings. Indian batter Jemimah Rodrigues rose to the fourth position with her 47-run knock. Hong Kong batter Natasha Miles occupies the fifth slot, having accumulated 45 runs from two innings.

Asian Games Women's T20I 2023 Most Wickets List

Asian Games Women's T20I 2023 Most Wickets

Andriani Andriani, the Indonesian medium pacer, maintained her pole position on the bowling chart, having taken four wickets in one match. Hong Kong skipper Kary Chan is ranked second with four scalps from two innings.

Hong Kong bowlers Betty Chan and Alison Siu occupy the third and fourth positions, respectively, with three wickets apiece. Indonesian medium pacer Rahmawati Pangestuti took two wickets in one innings and is fifth on the table.