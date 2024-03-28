Asitha Fernando replaces the injured Kasun Rajitha in Sri Lanka's squad for the Second Test against Bangladesh

Sri Lankan pacer Kasun Rajitha has been ruled out of the second Test match against Bangladesh having injured his back while playing in the first game in Sylhet.

He has been replaced by the 26-year-old right-arm medium-fast bowler Asitha Fernando who has so far featured in 13 Tests for Sri Lanka. The Sri Lankan Cricket Board confirmed the same on their official social media handle.

It's a major blow for Sri Lanka given the fact that Kasun Rajitha was outstanding with the cherry having scalped eight wickets (three wickets in the first innings and a five-wicket haul in the second innings) in the series opener at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

Rajitha received treatment for his injury and had somehow managed to play the first Test match but will now be heading home to Sri Lanka for his rehabilitation.

Sri Lanka registered a thumping 328-run victory over Bangladesh in the first test match at Sylhet

After being asked to bat first, the visitors scored 280 runs in their first innings despite struggling at 57/5 at one stage. The 202-run sixth-wicket partnership between skipper Dhananjaya de Silva and Kamindu Mendis ensured that they managed to post a decent total on board after a disastrous start.

In reply, Bangladesh were dished out for just 188 runs which gave Sri Lanka an edge with a 92-run lead to start their second innings. A massive total of 418 runs in the second innings meant Najmul Hossain Shanto's men had to chase down a target of 511 runs to win the Test match.

Sri Lankan bowlers proved too hot to handle as Bangladesh kept losing wickets at regular intervals thereby losing the first Test match by a huge margin of 328 runs. Meanwhile, the second and final Test match of the two-match series is all set to be played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram from Saturday, March 30.

