"Asli BGT to aap aur Aakash Chopra khel rahe ho"- Fans divided over Venkatesh Prasad's verbal duel with former opener

Former Indian cricketers Aakash Chopra and Venkatesh Prasad have been involved in a war of words on social media over their contrasting opinions about the out-of-form KL Rahul.

Prasad has time and time again expressed displeasure over the Indian team management giving Rahul a long rope despite his repeated failures. Chopra, however, doesn't seem to echo the same sentiments and has even called out Prasad for sharing incomplete stats to suit his 'agenda'.

Reacting to the same, Prasad posted multiple tweets on his Twitter handle on Tuesday, February 21. The former fast bowler accused Chopra of misquoting him. He also shared the cricketer-turned-commentator's tweet from 2012, wherein he asked for Rohit Sharma to be dropped from the Test team.

Prasad clarified that he doesn't have any personal agenda against Rahul, but is against the unfair selection policy, highlighting how players like Sarfaraz Ahmed and Kuldeep Yadav haven't been given enough chances even after performing well consistently.

Here are the tweets posted by Venkatesh Prasad:

Venkatesh Prasad @venkateshprasad So my friend Aakash Chopra after making a vile video on YouTube this morning where he calls me an agenda peddle, conveniently and cleverly misquotes me, removes Mayank’s average of 70 at home, wants to gag views which are not in line with what he believes but wanted Rohit out So my friend Aakash Chopra after making a vile video on YouTube this morning where he calls me an agenda peddle, conveniently and cleverly misquotes me, removes Mayank’s average of 70 at home, wants to gag views which are not in line with what he believes but wanted Rohit out https://t.co/2HwFLMgvmd

Venkatesh Prasad @venkateshprasad

I have … I have no agenda against any player, maybe there are others who have. Difference of opinion is fine but calling contrary views as apna personal agenda and Twitter par mat laayein is funny for @cricketaakash , considering he has made a great career by airing his views.I have … I have no agenda against any player, maybe there are others who have. Difference of opinion is fine but calling contrary views as apna personal agenda and Twitter par mat laayein is funny for @cricketaakash , considering he has made a great career by airing his views.I have …

Venkatesh Prasad @venkateshprasad I have nothing against KL or any other player, my voice has been against unfair selection and different yardsticks for performers. Be it Sarfaraz or Kuldeep, have voiced based on merit. But it was disappointing to see Aakash calling it personal agenda. I have nothing against KL or any other player, my voice has been against unfair selection and different yardsticks for performers. Be it Sarfaraz or Kuldeep, have voiced based on merit. But it was disappointing to see Aakash calling it personal agenda.

A number of cricket fans have also reacted to the drama. While some sided with Prasad, a certain section of fans questioned him for blowing the matter out of proportion by posting multiple tweets.

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:

𝙎𝘼𝙉𝙄𝙏𝙄𝙕𝙀𝙍 💛 @Sanitizer09

Aakash Chopra Ka Career Aapse Better Nahi Raha Hoga But Understanding Aapse To Better Hi Hai ..



#KLRahul #VenkateshPrasad twitter.com/venkateshprasa… Venkatesh Prasad @venkateshprasad So my friend Aakash Chopra after making a vile video on YouTube this morning where he calls me an agenda peddle, conveniently and cleverly misquotes me, removes Mayank’s average of 70 at home, wants to gag views which are not in line with what he believes but wanted Rohit out So my friend Aakash Chopra after making a vile video on YouTube this morning where he calls me an agenda peddle, conveniently and cleverly misquotes me, removes Mayank’s average of 70 at home, wants to gag views which are not in line with what he believes but wanted Rohit out https://t.co/2HwFLMgvmd Aakash Chopra Did a Single Tweet Not Like You Who is Continuously Writing Threads For KL Rahul From Last 3-4 Days 🙂Aakash Chopra Ka Career Aapse Better Nahi Raha Hoga But Understanding Aapse To Better Hi Hai .. @cricketaakash Aakash Chopra Did a Single Tweet Not Like You Who is Continuously Writing Threads For KL Rahul From Last 3-4 Days 🙂Aakash Chopra Ka Career Aapse Better Nahi Raha Hoga But Understanding Aapse To Better Hi Hai .. @cricketaakash #KLRahul #VenkateshPrasad twitter.com/venkateshprasa…

CA BIJAY BARAL @cabijaybaral @venkateshprasad Venky Sir .. we used to mute television during @cricketaakash ‘s commentary. Please ignore such personality whose cricket analysis is big zero but full of words play. Looking forward to hear you further @venkateshprasad Venky Sir .. we used to mute television during @cricketaakash ‘s commentary. Please ignore such personality whose cricket analysis is big zero but full of words play. Looking forward to hear you further 👍

Amit A @Amit_smiling @venkateshprasad Sir ,Aakash Chopra ko KL Rahul se bahut pyar hai Kyonke Woh khud bhi KL ki tarah underperforming opener thhe @venkateshprasad Sir ,Aakash Chopra ko KL Rahul se bahut pyar hai Kyonke Woh khud bhi KL ki tarah underperforming opener thhe 😂

Sahil @TheAceGuy_ @venkateshprasad Rest karle chicha, itna kyu peeche pada hai KL ke @venkateshprasad Rest karle chicha, itna kyu peeche pada hai KL ke

Amaan Sarwar @AmaanSarwar4

Nothing has changed Mr Prasad you have just substituted Kohli with Rahul but your agenda is still the same @venkateshprasad Weren't you the one who keep on egging and ranting about dropping Kohli from the squad during his rough patch?Nothing has changed Mr Prasad you have just substituted Kohli with Rahul but your agenda is still the same @venkateshprasad Weren't you the one who keep on egging and ranting about dropping Kohli from the squad during his rough patch?Nothing has changed Mr Prasad you have just substituted Kohli with Rahul but your agenda is still the same

Kuldeep Sharma @Kuldeep9Sharma

It's a personal vendetta and hatred against the stylish batter. Yes, he has not been performing. I am sure he will come back stronger and shut him up. I wish @venkateshprasad tweeted more about poverty and inflation in India and trolled politicians rather than hapless @klrahul It's a personal vendetta and hatred against the stylish batter. Yes, he has not been performing. I am sure he will come back stronger and shut him up. I wish @venkateshprasad tweeted more about poverty and inflation in India and trolled politicians rather than hapless @klrahul.It's a personal vendetta and hatred against the stylish batter. Yes, he has not been performing. I am sure he will come back stronger and shut him up. https://t.co/1gwM5ECLoc

CorporateBS Guru @CorporatebsG @venkateshprasad @cricketaakash Aakash was passive aggressive.. trying to shut you down by acting polite but is all over the place on other media channels stabbing you for your views. At least you are honest, Venky. There is no defense for Rahul but whoever is protecting him is who this guy is trying to please! @venkateshprasad @cricketaakash Aakash was passive aggressive.. trying to shut you down by acting polite but is all over the place on other media channels stabbing you for your views. At least you are honest, Venky. There is no defense for Rahul but whoever is protecting him is who this guy is trying to please!

Mahesh Rajagopal @iammaheshraj I support @venkateshprasad and his views. He is right about #KLRahul . There are many deserving waiting for their turn. I support @venkateshprasad and his views. He is right about #KLRahul. There are many deserving waiting for their turn.

saurav mishra @saurava_mishra can’t remember any innings of his, while entire india remembers you for what you did to Amir Sohail, plus many more…so why is he (Chopra) being given so much attention?? 🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️ @venkateshprasad Everyone knows Akash Chopra, the batter and his records / statscan’t remember any innings of his, while entire india remembers you for what you did to Amir Sohail, plus many more…so why is he (Chopra) being given so much attention?? 🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️ @venkateshprasad Everyone knows Akash Chopra, the batter and his records / stats 😂😂😂 can’t remember any innings of his, while entire india remembers you for what you did to Amir Sohail, plus many more…so why is he (Chopra) being given so much attention?? 🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️

Saket Ranjan🇮🇳 @SaketRanjan281 @venkateshprasad Asli BGT to aap aur Aakash Chopra khel rahe ho sir ... @venkateshprasad Asli BGT to aap aur Aakash Chopra khel rahe ho sir ...😅

India Wing @india_wing @venkateshprasad Aakash Chopra had struggled a lot against fast bowler when he playing cricket but now even after retirement he has to struggle. My sympathy @venkateshprasad Aakash Chopra had struggled a lot against fast bowler when he playing cricket but now even after retirement he has to struggle. My sympathy 😭😭

Notably, KL Rahul has received widespread criticism for his ongoing lean patch. The right-handed batter has been disappointing in the ongoing four-match Test series against Australia so far, mustering just 38 runs from three innings.

Following his string of poor performances, Rahul was also removed as the vice-captain of the Indian Test team. This could be an indication that he might fail to find a place in the playing XI for the remaining two fixtures of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

"There is no bitterness between us" - Venkatesh Prasad on Aakash Chopra

Venkatesh Prasad further added that he admires the hard work Aakash Chopra puts into his YouTube channel, and clarified that there isn't any bitterness between them.

He mentioned that he took to social media to explain his stance on the issue only because Chopra had called him out in a video shared on his YouTube channel.

Venkatesh Prasad wrote on Twitter:

"I admire Aakash for the hardwork he puts on his YouTube channel but calling a different view point as agenda because it doesn’t suit his narrative is poor. There is no bitterness between us and since his video was in public domain wanted to put my point out here. Best wishes."

Meanwhile, following India's victory in the second Test, captain Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid stated that the team management would continue to support Rahul. It remains to be seen if the batter will still be picked for the upcoming third Test.

