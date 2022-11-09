Create

"Asli chokers to New Zealand waale hai" - Fans slam NZ for horrible day in the field against Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2022 semifinal

By Anuj Nitin Prabhu
Modified Nov 09, 2022 06:00 PM IST
Fans trolled New Zealand for not turning up against Pakistan. (P.C.:Twitter)
Fans trolled New Zealand for not turning up against Pakistan. (P.C.:Twitter)

It is once again a case of 'so near, yet so far' for New Zealand (NZ) as they have failed to beat Pakistan in the semifinals of the T20 World Cup at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Wednesday.

On a slow pitch, the Kiwis seemed to have put a decent total of 152/4 on the board. However, their fielding, which has been world-class throughout the tournament, just didn't turn up as a number of run-out chances and catches were missed.

Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan added another century stand to their amazing collection as Pakistan won the game comfortably by seven wickets to reach their first World Cup final after 13 years.

Indian fans on Twitter were a bit disappointed with the way the Blackcaps played. Some feel that Kane Williamson and his men only turn up when they play India in the knockouts. Others also trolled them for being below par on the field and continuing their trend of losing against Pakistan in crunch games.

Here are some of the reactions:

In Kiwi haramjado se bas humare against 4 km duur se direct hit maari jaati hai kya?
New Zealand in ICC events https://t.co/KYX64wPq0C
New Zealand fans after not winning World Cup this time too https://t.co/cMACGJHdAw
#T20WorldCup #NZvPAK Of all the twists in this World Cup, Pakistan outfielding New Zealand in the semifinal is a twist I did not see coming. scroll.in/field/1037018/… https://t.co/211XZgssxs
Pakistan’s weakest aspect — fielding — was their strength today. New Zealand, the best fielding side in the tournament, were shockingly pedestrian today under pressure
Btw kanos juju doesn't work on anyone who isn't captain Kohli and his team, is literally a failure against anyone else
Another upset in this world cup.. well played Pakistan. Better luck next time New Zealand. #PakvsNZ https://t.co/YOgpODSff4
#PakvsNz https://t.co/ysO8nV7uqD
For the 1st time in 7 years NZ won't be getting chance to choke in finals of World Cups.
Kohli to kane after today’s match:-#PakvsNz https://t.co/2ReyiRI2qQ
Conway wicketkeeper conman h kya
New Zealand are playing gully level cricket in T20 World Cup Semifinal.
Poor fieldingPoor battingPoor bowlingBlackcaps hi ho na ??
Taking a moment to laugh at NZ... What a Ginormous Capitulation.
South Africa toh yuhi badnaam hai, asli chokers toh New Zealand waale hain.
Iske liye IPL khilate hai New Zealand walo ko?
Newzealand is the Biggest FRAUD Team in world cricket, even bigger than South Africa 👍#PakvsNz
New Zealand in just India bully in knockouts.
No way New Zealand figured out they can't send us home this time and decided to bring Babar and Rizwan back to form in hopes of sending us home. Different path, same destination.
Thodi sharam karlo New Zealand. Sirf humse dushmani hai
Today Pakistan fielded like NZ and NZ fielded like Pakistan.
Catch Bhi Drop Kar rhe Hai 😭😭😭 Yeaaar Yeah NZ wale Bas India Ke Kilaf Hiiiiii Acha Karte Hai
Boult ghosting in a match that matters, we saw this before
Zimbabwe Bowling >> NZ Bowling
If India was chasing the 153, I'm sure Newzealand would have defended the total today

New Zealand missed some crucial chances to make early inroads into Pakistan's batting

New Zealand had the opportunity to send Pakistan skipper Babar Azam packing on his very first ball as Trent Boult managed to induce an edge. But part-time wicketkeeper Devon Conway failed to hold on to it and that proved to be a costly mistake for the Kiwis.

Babar got going gradually, while Mohammad Rizwan continued his rich vein of form by attacking the NZ bowlers. The duo brought up their third century-stand in T20 World Cups, which is a new record.

Although both openers got dismissed soon after, young Mohammad Haris continued to have a huge impact on Pakistan's campaign. His cameo of 30 essentially killed the game for the opposition and helped Pakistan reach their third T20 World Cup final.

New Zealand will ponder the missed opportunities in the field as anything could have happened had they held on to their chances.

Check here to find PAK vs NZ Semi Final Live Score for T20 World Cup. Follow us for the Live Scores.

Poll : Who should be Team India's pick for the Semi-Finals against England?

Dinesh Karthik

Rishabh Pant

6904 votes

Quick Links

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...