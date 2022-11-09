"Asli chokers to New Zealand waale hai" - Fans slam NZ for horrible day in the field against Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2022 semifinal

It is once again a case of 'so near, yet so far' for New Zealand (NZ) as they have failed to beat Pakistan in the semifinals of the T20 World Cup at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Wednesday.

On a slow pitch, the Kiwis seemed to have put a decent total of 152/4 on the board. However, their fielding, which has been world-class throughout the tournament, just didn't turn up as a number of run-out chances and catches were missed.

Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan added another century stand to their amazing collection as Pakistan won the game comfortably by seven wickets to reach their first World Cup final after 13 years.

Indian fans on Twitter were a bit disappointed with the way the Blackcaps played. Some feel that Kane Williamson and his men only turn up when they play India in the knockouts. Others also trolled them for being below par on the field and continuing their trend of losing against Pakistan in crunch games.

Abijit Ganguly @AbijitG In Kiwi haramjado se bas humare against 4 km duur se direct hit maari jaati hai kya? In Kiwi haramjado se bas humare against 4 km duur se direct hit maari jaati hai kya?

Savage @arcomedys New Zealand in ICC events New Zealand in ICC events https://t.co/KYX64wPq0C

Pakchikpak Raja Babu @HaramiParindey New Zealand fans after not winning World Cup this time too New Zealand fans after not winning World Cup this time too https://t.co/cMACGJHdAw

Vinayakk @vinayakkm #T20WorldCup #NZvPAK



Of all the twists in this World Cup, Pakistan outfielding New Zealand in the semifinal is a twist I did not see coming.



scroll.in/field/1037018/… Of all the twists in this World Cup, Pakistan outfielding New Zealand in the semifinal is a twist I did not see coming. #T20WorldCup #NZvPAK Of all the twists in this World Cup, Pakistan outfielding New Zealand in the semifinal is a twist I did not see coming. scroll.in/field/1037018/… https://t.co/211XZgssxs

Cricketwallah @cricketwallah Pakistan’s weakest aspect — fielding — was their strength today. New Zealand, the best fielding side in the tournament, were shockingly pedestrian today under pressure Pakistan’s weakest aspect — fielding — was their strength today. New Zealand, the best fielding side in the tournament, were shockingly pedestrian today under pressure

Starlord @NotTheDarkBlade Btw kanos juju doesn't work on anyone who isn't captain Kohli and his team, is literally a failure against anyone else Btw kanos juju doesn't work on anyone who isn't captain Kohli and his team, is literally a failure against anyone else

Amit Mishra @MishiAmit Another upset in this world cup.. well played Pakistan. Better luck next time New Zealand. #PakvsNZ Another upset in this world cup.. well played Pakistan. Better luck next time New Zealand. #PakvsNZ https://t.co/YOgpODSff4

Shivani @meme_ki_diwani For the 1st time in 7 years NZ won't be getting chance to choke in finals of World Cups. For the 1st time in 7 years NZ won't be getting chance to choke in finals of World Cups.

Shivani @meme_ki_diwani Conway wicketkeeper conman h kya Conway wicketkeeper conman h kya

R A T N I S H @LoyalSachinFan New Zealand are playing gully level cricket in T20 World Cup Semifinal. New Zealand are playing gully level cricket in T20 World Cup Semifinal.

Abhi @CoverDrive001 Poor fielding

Poor batting

Poor bowling



Blackcaps hi ho na ?? Poor fieldingPoor battingPoor bowlingBlackcaps hi ho na ??

Vishesh Koul @visheshkoul Taking a moment to laugh at NZ... What a Ginormous Capitulation. Taking a moment to laugh at NZ... What a Ginormous Capitulation.

R A T N I S H @LoyalSachinFan South Africa toh yuhi badnaam hai, asli chokers toh New Zealand waale hain. South Africa toh yuhi badnaam hai, asli chokers toh New Zealand waale hain.

Abhyudaya Mohan @AbhyudayaMohan Iske liye IPL khilate hai New Zealand walo ko? Iske liye IPL khilate hai New Zealand walo ko?

Amit Kumar @AMIT_GUJJU



#PakvsNz Newzealand is the Biggest FRAUD Team in world cricket, even bigger than South Africa Newzealand is the Biggest FRAUD Team in world cricket, even bigger than South Africa 👍#PakvsNz

R A T N I S H @LoyalSachinFan New Zealand in just India bully in knockouts. New Zealand in just India bully in knockouts.

Heisenberg ☢ @internetumpire No way New Zealand figured out they can't send us home this time and decided to bring Babar and Rizwan back to form in hopes of sending us home. Different path, same destination. No way New Zealand figured out they can't send us home this time and decided to bring Babar and Rizwan back to form in hopes of sending us home. Different path, same destination.

Abhyudaya Mohan @AbhyudayaMohan Thodi sharam karlo New Zealand. Sirf humse dushmani hai Thodi sharam karlo New Zealand. Sirf humse dushmani hai

Hriday @Hriday1812 Today Pakistan fielded like NZ and NZ fielded like Pakistan. Today Pakistan fielded like NZ and NZ fielded like Pakistan.

E T H 4 N @sandeep879_ Yeaaar Yeah NZ wale Bas India Ke Kilaf Hiiiiii Acha Karte Hai Catch Bhi Drop Kar rhe HaiYeaaar Yeah NZ wale Bas India Ke Kilaf Hiiiiii Acha Karte Hai Catch Bhi Drop Kar rhe Hai 😭😭😭 Yeaaar Yeah NZ wale Bas India Ke Kilaf Hiiiiii Acha Karte Hai

Navleen Kaur @NavleenSpeaks Boult ghosting in a match that matters, we saw this before Boult ghosting in a match that matters, we saw this before

Vishesh Koul @visheshkoul Zimbabwe Bowling >> NZ Bowling Zimbabwe Bowling >> NZ Bowling

ANSHUMAN🚩 @AvengerReturns If India was chasing the 153, I'm sure Newzealand would have defended the total today If India was chasing the 153, I'm sure Newzealand would have defended the total today

New Zealand missed some crucial chances to make early inroads into Pakistan's batting

New Zealand had the opportunity to send Pakistan skipper Babar Azam packing on his very first ball as Trent Boult managed to induce an edge. But part-time wicketkeeper Devon Conway failed to hold on to it and that proved to be a costly mistake for the Kiwis.

Babar got going gradually, while Mohammad Rizwan continued his rich vein of form by attacking the NZ bowlers. The duo brought up their third century-stand in T20 World Cups, which is a new record.

Although both openers got dismissed soon after, young Mohammad Haris continued to have a huge impact on Pakistan's campaign. His cameo of 30 essentially killed the game for the opposition and helped Pakistan reach their third T20 World Cup final.

New Zealand will ponder the missed opportunities in the field as anything could have happened had they held on to their chances.

