"Asli dancer toh saamne khada hai" - Rohit Sharma reacts to viral dance video with Team India stars on Harbhajan Singh's new show [Watch]

India batter Rohit Sharma reacted to his viral dance video with team India stars Shreyas Iyer and Shardul Thakur. Rohit recently appeared on former cricketer Harbhajan Singh's show 'Who's The Boss'.

'Who's The Boss' is a new talk show hosted by Harbhajan Singh and his wife Geeta Basra, where they invite star Indian cricketers with their wives. Rohit Sharma appeared on the first episode of the show with his wife Ritika Sajdeh.

On the show, Rohit was asked about his viral dance video with Shreyas Iyer and Shardul Thakur as Harbhajan showed them the video and asked Rohit why he stood behind, with Shreyas in front.

"Yeh asli dancer toh saamne khada hai (The real dancer is standing front)," he said, referring to Shreyas.

Ritika added that Shreyas made them practice for the dance video. They had multiple locations where it was shot and the one which came out was finally approved.

"Shreyas is a pro. Actually hum dono se accha toh Shardul ne naacha hai (Actually Shardul danced better than the both of us)," Rohit added.

Watch the video of the same from the show posted by a user on X (formery Twitter) below -

Rohit Sharma vacationing in Abu Dhabi post IPL 2025 season

Rohit Sharma was last seen playing in the recently concluded IPL 2025 season for the Mumbai Indians (MI). He scored 418 runs from 15 matches in the season with four half-centuries and a top score of 81. The star batter was in Mumbai post the conclusion of the tournament. He was seen attending the T20 Mumbai League 2025 as well at the Wankhede Stadium.

Rohit then flew to Abu Dhabi with his family for a vacation and is currently enjoying the same. As he recently announced his retirement from Test cricket, he is not with the Indian team in the England for the five-match Test series which is underway with the first Test being played at Headingley, Leeds.

The star batter also posted a picture on his Instagram with wife Ritika Sajdeh and daughter Samaira along with other family members from their Abu Dhabi vacation.

Rohit Sharma played 67 Tests for India and made 4301 runs at an average of 40.57 with 12 hundreds and 18 fifties to his name.

