Pacer Mohammed Siraj was "very happy" to see his batting practice pay off with seven runs against Pakistan at the 2024 T20 World Cup, which was also the difference in India's six-run win.

Siraj came to bat at number 11 and found a way to dig out the yorkers from Pakistani pacers to collect three doubles (two were helped by overthrows) and a single in seven balls. It was only the third time he got to bat in a T20I and resulted in his highest score in the format which was crucial in a low-scoring game.

"I have practiced a lot for it in the nets, even in the IPL, I practiced a lot because whatever runs the tailenders score are very crucial at the end of the day," he said in a BCCI video. "At the end, it became clear how important my seven runs were. I am very happy with those seven runs and the win."

In the same video, Yuzvendra Chahal also spoke to Rishabh Pant, who played a brilliant knock of 42 (31) and took three important catches. However, when asked about his favorite grab, Pant played down the praise and lauded 'Miyan' Siraj for his efforts in the field.

"All catches are favourite because when you come in after so long, you want to do well in everything, Pant said. "At the same time, the World Cup has just started and my focus is just on putting in the efforts. But, today, Miyan fielded really well so he deserves a bit of praise too."

Pant and Siraj were among the few players whose inclusion in the World Cup squad didn't sit well with some fans because of their T20I numbers so far. However, this match against Pakistan seemed to have validated the team management's thinking.

My plan was to keep it simple: Siraj

Siraj also spoke about his bowling effort. Although he couldn't take any wickets, the right-arm quick conceded just 19 runs in four overs, keeping the pressure up on the opposition in key phases.

"India and Pakistan have a big rivalry, it's a big occasion," he said. "My plan was that because it's a small total, I should not try too much, keep it simple and execute it well and if the batter takes the risk and hits from there then it's just a good shot. I just wanted to keep bowling at the same spot."

India are now at the top of their group, well set to reach the Super-Eights with the two remaining games to be played against hosts USA and Canada.

