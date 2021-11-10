At least 1 dose of COVID-19 vaccine compulsory to attend India vs New Zealand match in Jaipur

The Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) has announced that fans who have taken at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine will only be eligible to attend the India vs New Zealand T20I.

The state's cricket-governing body had a meeting with the state government, where it was decided that fans will be allowed in stadiums for the India vs New Zealand T20I game scheduled to take place next Wednesday.

The India vs New Zealand match will mark an end to men's international cricket's eight-year-long absence from Jaipur. This will be the first-ever T20I match hosted by the city. The ticket rates for the match are expected to be between ₹1,000 and ₹15,000.

"Guidance was sought from the Home Department of the state government on entry of spectators in the match while also complying with COVID-19 protocols," RCA Secretary Mahendra Sharma was quoted as saying by ANI. "Rajasthan Cricket Association has got permission in this regard by the department for the entry of spectators in the match."

"According to guidelines issued by the state government, spectators should follow COVID appropriate behaviour like mandatory use of masks, sanitisation, thermal screening, proper ventilation and vaccination with at least one dose of covid vaccine by all spectators, staff and players," Sharma added.

CricketNDTV @CricketNDTV



#INDvsNZ



sports.ndtv.com/cricket/fans-w… Fans with at least one dose of Covid vaccine will be allowed for the first T20I between India and New Zealand in Jaipur on November 17. Fans with at least one dose of Covid vaccine will be allowed for the first T20I between India and New Zealand in Jaipur on November 17.#INDvsNZ sports.ndtv.com/cricket/fans-w…

Sharma also mentioned that fans who have not been fully vaccinated must have a negative RT-PCR report, no older than 48 hours before match time.

JSCA to allow only fully vaccinated fans for the 2nd India vs New Zealand T20I match in Ranchi

While RCA has received permission to host fans with one dose of vaccine, the Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) will only allow fully vaccinated fans to watch the India vs New Zealand T20I in Ranchi on November 19.

JSCA has clarified that the individual should either be fully vaccinated or have a negative RT-PCR report of a test conducted on November 15 or after.

Behind Cricket @behindCric8



telegraphindia.com/jharkhand/tick… Ticket Sales Ranchi update IND vs NZ Ticket Sales Ranchi update IND vs NZtelegraphindia.com/jharkhand/tick…

ALSO READ Article Continues below

According to a report by The Telegraph, the ticket prices for the match in Ranchi are between ₹900 and ₹9,000. The authorities have received permission to have 50% capacity crowd, and the ticket sales will begin soon.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee