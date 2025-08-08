"At least let us land"- England legend comes up with hilarious response to Glenn McGrath's 5-0 prediction for 2025-26 Ashes

England fast-bowling great Stuart Broad gave a hilarious response to Australian legend Glenn McGrath's 2025-26 Ashes prediction of 5-0 to the hosts. The 39-year-old said that he could have waited for England for atleast land in the country before making the prediction for the marquee series that starts on November 21.Broad gave a reminder that we were only in August, with the series opener still more than three months away. He wrote on X (formerly Twitter):&quot;It’s August!! At least let us land Glenn!&quot;Broad will be part of the commentary panel for the Ashes, where he will be seen sharing thoughts with the Seven network. He was part of Sky Sports' commentary team for the recently concluded England vs India Test series.Glenn McGrath predicts Australia to whitewash England in upcoming Ashes seriesAustralian pace legend Glenn McGrath has developed a reputation of predicting Australia to beat England 5-0 in an Ashes series, whether home or away. His prediction for the upcoming dual between the two sides was no different.&quot;It's very rare for me to make a prediction, isn't it? And I can't make a different one - 5-0. I'm very confident with our team. When you've got Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon firing in their home conditions, it's going to be pretty tough.&quot;Plus, that track record England have had, it'd be interesting to see if they can win a Test,&quot; McGrath told BBC on Thursday, August 7.England last won the Ashes Down Under in 2010-11 under the leadership of Andrew Strauss. It was also the last time they won a Test match in the country. In the last four series Down Under, they have lost 4-0, 4-0 and 5-0, respectively.This will be the first Ashes series since the retierement of both James Anderson and Stuart Broad from international cricket.