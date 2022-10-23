"At a loss for words"- Team Indian players react after edging out Pakistan in a cliffhanger

Team India players took to social media platforms to convey their delight after winning a cliffhanger against Pakistan. Men in Blue defeated their arch-rivals Pakistan by four wickets in the third Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup 2022 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday, October 23.

Pakistan batted first in the contest and notched a total of 159/6 on the back of half-centuries of Iftikhar Ahmed and Shan Masood. India then dug a deep hole for themselves early in the chase as their top order crumbled in the pressure game and collapsed. Virat Kohli (82*) bailed Team India out and took them home in a tense finish.

After a hard-fought victory, Indian players took to their social media accounts and shared posts commemorating the team's brilliant performance. The man of the hour, Virat Kohli, led the way with a post labeling the win as special. Soon, his teammates also shared similar posts.

Here’s a compilation of the reactions from Team India players:

Rishabh Pant @RishabhPant17 Amazing atmosphere, nail biting finish and a fantastic win. Onto the next one. Amazing atmosphere, nail biting finish and a fantastic win. Onto the next one. 🇮🇳💯 https://t.co/Wua8ntdTrZ

"We knew we'd have to bat out of our skins to chase it down"- India captain Rohit Sharma on their strategy in the chase

Team India captain Rohit Sharma opened up that 160 was a tricky target to chase against a quality Pakistan attack. He hailed Kohli and Hardik Pandya for absorbing the pressure well after losing four wickets upfront and laying the pathway for their victory.

Speaking during the post-match presentation, Rohit Sharma said:

"Once the first innings got over, we knew we'd have to bat out of our skins to chase it down. Those two guys (Hardik and Kohli) are quite experienced and have been playing for a long time now. We knew staying calm and taking the game deep was critical and they did that. It's (this win) good for our confidence. "

He added:

"Always nice to get off the mark in your first game and especially when it's such a big game. The way we won too was great. Hats off to Virat for the innings he played. It wasn't one of his best but the best knock he has ever played.

Rohit concluded by expressing gratitude for the love showered by fans. He said:

"Thanks to everyone who came out and supported us, and I will expect nothing less wherever we travel in Australia."

The Men in Blue will square off against the Netherlands in their second Super 12 game at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday, October 27.

