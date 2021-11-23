"At a time when CA should have supported Tim Paine, he was evidently regarded as dispensable" - Cricket Tasmania Chairman 

Cricket Tasmania chairman Andrew Gaggin is unimpressed with Cricket Australia's treatment of former Test captain Tim Paine. He believes the cricketing body should have come out in support of the wicketkeeper-batsman during the tough period.

Gaggin was miffed with how Paine was regarded as dispensable after being involved in a texting scandal. In an official statement released by the Cricket Tasmania Board, Gaggin noted that there is anger amongst the Tasmanian cricket community after recent developments.

He pointed out that Paine has contributed significantly towards the success of the Australian team in recent years. He also added that the gloveman, while at the helm of the side, played a major role in steadying the ship after the infamous Sandpapergate incident.

The Cricket Tasmania Chairman feels the whole situation that prompted the player to step down from his leadership post should have been avoided. Gaggin confirmed that Paine was not said to have breached the Code of Conduct as per the findings of an independent inquiry.

Here's what he said:

“In conversations I have had in recent days, it is clear that the anger among the Tasmanian cricket community and general public is palpable. Tim Paine has been a beacon for Australian cricket over the past four years and instrumental in salvaging the reputation of the national team after the calamity of Cape Town."

“Yet, at a time when CA should have supported Tim, he was evidently regarded as dispensable. The treatment afforded to the Australian Test captain by Cricket Australia has been appalling, and the worst since Bill Lawry over 50 years ago," he added.

“The Cricket Tasmania Board reaffirmed its view that Paine should not have been put in a position where he felt the need to resign over an incident that was determined by an independent inquiry at the time to not be a breach of the Code of Conduct and was a consensual and private exchange that occurred between two mature adults and was not repeated," finished the statement.

Paine announced his decision to resign from the Test captaincy in a hurriedly organized press conference in Adelaide. However, he will be available for selection for the upcoming Ashes series and is keen to participate in the all-important assignment.

It's what I want to do: Tim Paine on being a part of the Ashes

While speaking in an interview with the Herald Sun, the 36-year-old stated that he is ready to take the field for Australia in the impending Ashes, despite the controversy. He even spoke about how winning the coveted trophy would be the perfect swansong.

He said:

"I see that as the ultimate high, to be able to finish your Test career after winning an Ashes series in Australia. That's the dream. That's what I want to do."

Cricketing giants Australia and England are slated to play their Test series opener from December 8 at the Gabba in Brisbane. While Australia are yet to announce Paine's successor, it is expected that vice-captain Pat Cummins could be elevated to the skipper's position. Former captain Steve Smith is also one of the candidates for the post.

