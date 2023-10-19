"At worst, he will only miss the NZL game" - Fans react as Hardik Pandya sustains injury in IND vs BAN 2023 World Cup match

Hardik Pandya sustained a left ankle injury during the 2023 World Cup match between India and Bangladesh at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Thursday, October 19. The all-rounder fell awkwardly while fielding off his own bowling.

The incident took place in the ninth over of Bangladesh's innings. Pandya tried to stop a straight drive from Litton Das but slipped.

Following the scare, Pandya looked in pain and got some treatment on his leg and his ankle was taped. He walked off the field for scans and Virat Kohli, the right-arm medium pacer, completed the remaining three balls of that over.

Former England captain Nasser Hossain told the official broadcaster Star Sports on air:

“Nasser Hussain on air mentions that Hardik won't field for India for the rest of the innings. He can bat, but he can only do so after 120 minutes after the start of second innings or after the fall of 5 wickets”

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared an update on X (formerly known as Twitter) that read:

“Hardik Pandya's injury is being assessed at the moment and he is being taken for scans.”

Expand Tweet

Fans on X were concerned with Pandya’s injury and wished him well for quick recovery. One user wrote:

"Get well soon Hardik and hope it's not serious."

Expand Tweet

Here are some more reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Pandya’s fitness is very crucial for the Men in Blue. The all-rounder plays the role of finisher with the bat and offers a sixth bowling option. He has scalped five wickets in the tournament so far. He has not got a chance to bat following his 11* against Australia.

Hardik Pandya has ability to play like Yuvraj Singh – Mohammad Kaif

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif believes Hardik Pandya can emulate Yuvraj Singh in the 2023 World Cup. The latter won the Player of the Series award when Inda won their last World Cup in 2011. On this, Kaif recently told Star Sports:

“Hardik Pandya has the ability to play like Yuvraj Singh, who played and finished the game at number 6 for India in the 2011 World Cup with both ball and bat.”

In 85 ODIs, Pandya has amassed 1769 runs at an average of 34.01, including 11 half-centuries. He has also scalped 84 wickets at an economy rate of 5.54.

India's remaining 2023 World Cup schedule

October 22: India vs New Zealand at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala

October 29: India vs England at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow

November 2: India vs Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai

November 5: India vs South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata

November 12: India vs Netherlands at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru

Follow IND vs BAN 2023 World Cup live coverage here.