"Atrocious batting!" - Fans slam Indian batters for their horrendous display in the first innings of the 3rd Test at Headingley

After picking up an emphatic victory in the previous Test at Lord's, Team India have collapsed for 78 runs in their first innings of the third Test.

None of the batters except Rohit Sharma showed any application to counter the bowler-friendly conditions on the first day of the third Test at Headingley.

In all, only Rahane(18) and Rohit Sharma(19) reached double figures. The onus is now on the Indian bowlers to use the conditions to their advantage. Indian fans will be hoping that the Indian pace quartet can bundle out the England batting line-up cheaply.

Fans were extremely disappointed with Team India's lackluster display with the bat in the first two sessions of the third Test at Headingley.

They took to Twitter to slam the Indian batters for such a horrible collapse. Here are some of the best reactions:

Virat, Rahane, Rohit and every batsman to each other when they got out : #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/PXsrulbnqK — Shubham Bhatt (@Shubharcasm) August 25, 2021

This is the first time ever India had no player reaching 20 in the first innings of a Test match.#ENGvIND — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) August 25, 2021

Saving team from collapse is not everyone's ability🔥#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/JFK5sbtP65 — kshītīz ||³⁰ ⁷ (@Kshitiz_msdian) August 25, 2021

Kya hi bole abb🫂🥺✅🙂



Virat Kohli cover drive marna nahi chod raha



Rohit Sharma pull shot marna nahi chod raha



Rishabh Pant lappe ghumana nahi chod raha



Puraja or Rahane toh... khair chodo kya hi bole#INDvENG #INDvENG #ENGvIND #ENGvsIND #engvsindia — kL Rahul (@kLRahul23507792) August 25, 2021

India never lost a 3rd test match of a series in Virat Kohli's Captaincy



After this test:#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/239qF7fc7Y — ᴠɪɴᴀʏ (@vinayG__) August 25, 2021

*India all out for just 78 runs*



Me who just came from office and saw the score : #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/YbEd8Bb6at — Mr. Stark (@Mr_Stark_) August 25, 2021

@ImIshant is the third highest scorer for India in the 1st Innings of the 3rd Test. That explains all. #INDvENG

This reminds me of the terror or 2014 tour where India was 1-0 up after the 1st 2 test match and then went to loose the series 1-3. — Sandip Singh Rathore (@SS_Rathore_) August 25, 2021

I blame caterer of #Headingley.



He must have made delicious food so all in the batters wanted to go back quickly and eat that..#Backourboys #INDvENG — Paresh Mestri (@pareshmestri) August 25, 2021

Tbh Rohit Sharma actually saved india today from another 36 all out ! #INDvENG — Div (@shisui542) August 25, 2021

James Anderson(3/6) was the wrecker-in-chief for England in the first session

Ace swing bowler James Anderson prized out KL Rahul in the very first over of the match to give England a great start.

The opening pair of Rahul and Rohit have been highly successful in building a solid platform in the series so far. But Anderson dismissed KL Rahul with a beauty to expose India's out-of-form middle-order batters to the new ball.

Cheteshwar Pujara's lean patch of form continued as he looked to be in miserable touch during his brief stay at the crease. He perished fishing for a ball that was way outside the off-stump.

Later Virat Kohli edged one to Jos Buttler and departed to leave India in deep trouble. Ajinkya Rahane and Rohit Sharma stalled the fall of wickets for some time, but the Indian vice-captain was out on the stroke of lunch to round off a terrible first session for Team India on day one.

Things did not change much after lunch as Rishabh Pant, Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, and the rest of the tailenders departed without putting on much of a fight in the second session.

It will be really difficult for India to make a comeback from this situation. Only an inspired performance from their bowling attack can bring Team India back into the game.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar