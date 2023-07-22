"Attitude - 100%, Performance - 2 % "- Fans slam Indian women's team after they bottled the chase in 3rd ODI vs Bangladesh

Indian Women's team faced the ire of fans after they failed in the chase against Bangladesh on Saturday, July 22. The 3rd ODI between the two teams ended in a tie, and the three-match series finished in a 1-1 draw.

Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana won the toss and opted to bat first in the series decider. They managed to reach a decent total of 225/4 in 50 overs. Openers Fargana Hoque (107) and Shamima Sultana (52) played brilliant knocks and set up a great platform for their side.

During the innings, Fargana became the first Bangladeshi women's cricketer to hit an ODI ton. Sobhana Mostary (23*) and Nigar Sultana (24) also chipped in with mini contributions.

In reply, Marufa Akter dismissed Shafali Verma (4) in the very first over. Smriti Mandhana (59) and Harleen Deol (77) put on a 107-run partnership for the third wicket and laid down a solid base for women in blue in a tricky chase.

Fahima Khatun sent Mandhana back to the pavilion in the 29th over to bring her side back into the contest. From 139/2, the visiting team collapsed to 192/6, with Deol also back in the hut.

Jemimah Rodrigues (33*) tried to rally around the lower-order batters and take India across the line but failed. The visitors got all out for 225 in 49.3 overs as the match ended in a tie.

Fans were disappointed with the Indian team's performance as they failed to win the match despite always being ahead of the required rate during the chase. They took to social media to express their thoughts.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Bleed Blue @CricCrazyVeena I used to think she is controlling her anger issue...... Being irate and arguing with the umpires is OK, but smashing the stumps?



You are captain now🤦‍♀️show some maturity man.

Deepti sharma- Finisher



Deepti sharma- Finisher

Anyone know when did she played perfect finisher role for ind????

#BANvIND 2 run outs 2 poor shots!! Hamesha nahi chalega. Tomorrow it will be 6 years since the 2017 final. Aaisa nostalgia nhi feel karwana thha team.

#banvind Seriously Ind can't win wc against aus Or eng. They can't even score 20 from 4 overs. 20 to 0 lost it to ban team. Few players can't even hit 4 or 1.🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️

Kartik O 🏏⚽🔗 @KOCricket528 Don't think it was an easy chase by any account! But India paced it well especially Smriti & Harleen and Jemi later on. That's why they were in that good position at that stage. But to tie from that point was disappointing! They did the tough job and then floundered it #BANvIND

#INDvsBAN

#BANvIND Indian women's team chokes most of the time in run chase, nowadays even against BAN

Last over losses were frequent.



So much so that we still remember how once in a blue moon Hrishikesh Kanitkar smashed saqlain mushtaq for a boundary to win Independence Cup.



#BANvIND Hahaha. That is how Indian men's cricket team used to choke in 90's.Last over losses were frequent.So much so that we still remember how once in a blue moon Hrishikesh Kanitkar smashed saqlain mushtaq for a boundary to win Independence Cup.

ADTALKS @gameiplay02 #BANvIND jemimah lost the plot with needless runouts and not able to rotate the strike.

This series has pushed us several steps back. The team definitely needs to introspect.



#BANvIND #CricketTwitter Is this the same @BCCIWomen team that had come close to beating Australia on multiple occasions?This series has pushed us several steps back. The team definitely needs to introspect.

Gurpawanjot Singh @Gurpawanjot @CricCrazyJohns If we take out Harman and Smriti from this squad.. rest of them will be at the equal level to some associate nation team that is the standard of this team #BANvIND

Shuvro Ghoshal @shuvro_ghoshal this mental block of india not being able to finish close games is clearly an issue that needs to be addressed at some point. #BANvIND

Kartik O 🏏⚽🔗 @KOCricket528 Has been a disappointing tour no doubt!! Performances weren't up to the mark! Hopefully some lessons are learnt and the new era under Amol is much better! #BANvIND

India can win the series 3-o against Bangladesh

Poor team selection by bcci and there is no drs in icc matches I mean seriously??

#BANvIND Is this the same Indian women's team which played World Cup and common wealth games against big teams like Australia and EnglandIndia can win the series 3-o against BangladeshPoor team selection by bcci and there is no drs in icc matches I mean seriously??

#BANvIND Why @BCCI women Team can’t play so fluent like Eng and Aussies? Please sack all the current players and pick fresh talents! These current players are not worthy.

#BANvIND Couple of needless runouts and weird shot checks leading to caught and bowled.......costed us 4 wickets in clusters. Can't blame the pitch even here. It's pure bottling. Also the free wicket went after 4(3).......Not the way this series should have went.

cricket lover 💓 @Shubhamtwet Mens and womens teams of India both lose to Bangladesh, Indian cricket performance is going downwards, thanks to Jay Shah and bcci policies , no planning,no vision for cricket team, bcci just knows how to make money. #BANvIND @venkateshprasad @wvraman

India at one stage needed 36 in the last 54 balls with 6 wickets in hand. A royal comeback by Bangladesh to stop India winning the ODI series.



I can't trust the India women's team to chase anything. We have seen enough. India at one stage needed 36 in the last 54 balls with 6 wickets in hand. A royal comeback by Bangladesh to stop India winning the ODI series.I can't trust the India women's team to chase anything. We have seen enough. pic.twitter.com/9f0rV64IFe

"It was just pathetic umpiring and we are really disappointed with some decisions" - India captain Harmanpreet Kaur

In the post-match presentation, India captain Harmanpreet Kaur reflected on the loss and said:

"Took a lot of learning from this match. Apart from the cricket, the type of umpiring we had here, we were very surprised. Next time we come to Bangladesh, we'll make sure we are prepared for such kind of umpiring. Bangladesh batted very well, took singles and doubles and we leaked a few runs. It was just pathetic umpiring and we are really disappointed with some decisions."