"Attitude - 100%, Performance - 2 % "- Fans slam Indian women's team after they bottled the chase in 3rd ODI vs Bangladesh

Indian Women's team faced the ire of fans after they failed in the chase against Bangladesh on Saturday, July 22. The 3rd ODI between the two teams ended in a tie, and the three-match series finished in a 1-1 draw.
Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana won the toss and opted to bat first in the series decider. They managed to reach a decent total of 225/4 in 50 overs. Openers Fargana Hoque (107) and Shamima Sultana (52) played brilliant knocks and set up a great platform for their side.
During the innings, Fargana became the first Bangladeshi women's cricketer to hit an ODI ton. Sobhana Mostary (23*) and Nigar Sultana (24) also chipped in with mini contributions.
In reply, Marufa Akter dismissed Shafali Verma (4) in the very first over. Smriti Mandhana (59) and Harleen Deol (77) put on a 107-run partnership for the third wicket and laid down a solid base for women in blue in a tricky chase.
Fahima Khatun sent Mandhana back to the pavilion in the 29th over to bring her side back into the contest. From 139/2, the visiting team collapsed to 192/6, with Deol also back in the hut.
Jemimah Rodrigues (33*) tried to rally around the lower-order batters and take India across the line but failed. The visitors got all out for 225 in 49.3 overs as the match ended in a tie.
Fans were disappointed with the Indian team's performance as they failed to win the match despite always being ahead of the required rate during the chase. They took to social media to express their thoughts.
"It was just pathetic umpiring and we are really disappointed with some decisions" - India captain Harmanpreet Kaur
In the post-match presentation, India captain Harmanpreet Kaur reflected on the loss and said:
"Took a lot of learning from this match. Apart from the cricket, the type of umpiring we had here, we were very surprised. Next time we come to Bangladesh, we'll make sure we are prepared for such kind of umpiring. Bangladesh batted very well, took singles and doubles and we leaked a few runs. It was just pathetic umpiring and we are really disappointed with some decisions."