"Auratbazi ke wajah se beti ki zindagi se khilwar kar raha tha" - Team India star's wife levels shocking allegations ahead of 2025 Asia Cup

Team India's veteran pacer Mohammad Shami's estranged wife, Hasin Jahan, has once again leveled serious allegations against him. In an elaborate Instagram post, she alleged that the fast bowler's womanizing ways have come in the way of their 10-year-old daughter Aaira's future.Jahan posted a picture of Aaira in a school uniform to announce that she has been admitted to an international school. However, she claimed that her rivals tried their best to ensure her daughter didn't get admission to a top school.The former model even suggested that Shami wasn't ready to pay for their daughter's school fees. Launching yet another scathing attack on the star bowler, Jahan wrote:&quot;Dushmano ne chaha tha ke meri beti ki koi ache school me admission nahi ho. Lekin Allah ne sab ka muh kala kar dia aur meri beti ki ek bahut ache international school me admission ho gaya. (My rivals wished that my daughter hadn't got admission in a good school. But Allah gave them shame and my daughter got admitted to an international school.)&quot;Beti k pita ne bahut koshish ki ke meri beti ki schooling ache school se nahi ho lekin pita khuda nahi hai. (My daughter's father tried a lot so make sure my daughter doesn't get to study in a good school, but father is not God)&quot;Alleging that Shami was more concerned about the children of his mistress, Jahan added:Jis beti ka pita arabpati ho ow pita sirf auratbazi ke wajah se beti ki zindagi se khilwar kar raha tha, aur khud ki rakhel ki bacho ko bade bade school me padha Raha hai. Kuch rakhel ko lakho ka business class flight me ghuma raha hai lekin beti ki padhai ke lie paise nahi nikal raha tha. (Despite being a billionaire, he is spoiling his daughter's life due to his womanizing ways, and he is making the children of his mistress study in a big school. He makes his mistress travel in a business class flight worth lakhs but doesn't give money for his daughter's education.)&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMohammad Shami and Hasin Jahan got married on June 6, 2014. They were blessed with a baby girl, Aaira, on July 17, 2015. Their marriage ended on a bitter note, with Jahan accusing him of domestic violence.In July of this year, the Calcutta High Court ordered Shami to pay ₹4 lakh per month to Jahan as alimony. Out of the total amount, ₹2.5 lakh was for the care and other expenses of their daughter.Mohammad Shami will feature in 2025 Duleep Trophy ahead of India's 2025 Asia Cup campaignOn the cricketing front, Mohammad Shami was last seen in action during the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL), where he claimed six wickets across nine innings for SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). He was not picked for India's recently concluded five-match away Test series against England.He will return to competitive cricket with the upcoming 2025 Duleep Trophy. The seasoned campaigner has been named in the Ishan Kishan-led East Zone squad for the domestic tournament. The zonal competition kicks off on August 28.It remains to be seen if he gets a nod from the Indian selectors for the 2025 Asia Cup. The continental tournament will be played in the T20 format from September 9 to 28.India are set to take on the United Arab Emirates in their opening encounter on September 10.