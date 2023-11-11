AUS vs BAN Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Australia vs Bangladesh 2023 World Cup match

Australia will face Bangladesh in match number 43 of the 2023 World Cup at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Saturday, November 11. This will be the last day game of the league stage and will begin at 10:30 AM IST.

The Aussies have qualified for the semi-finals of the tournament, having won six matches in a row after beginning the tournament with two losses. They will be keen to continue their winning run and end the league stage on high. Australia found themselves in big trouble against Afghanistan, sliding to 91/7 in a chase of 292 before Glenn Maxwell’s heroics pulled them over the line.

Bangladesh may not be in the semi-finals race, but they would still look to complete for Champions Trophy 2025 qualification. Skipper Shakib Al Hasan has been ruled out of the game. However, Bangladesh will go in with some amount of confidence, having defeated Sri Lanka by three wickets in their previous match.

Australia vs Bangladesh head-to-head record in ODIs

Australia and Bangladesh have met 21 times in the ODI World Cup, with the Aussies having a dominant 19-1 record in the head-to-head battle. There have been no tied encounters between the two sides, while one game produced no result.

Here's a brief summary of their head-to-head stats:

Total matches played: 21

Matches won by Australia: 19

Matches won by Bangladesh: 1

Matches tied: 0

Matches with no result: 1

Australia vs Bangladesh head-to-head record in ODI World Cup

The two teams have clashed three times in the ODI World Cup, with Australia emerging victorious on all three occasions. The Aussies beat Bangladesh by 48 runs in Nottingham in a high-scoring encounter during the 1999 World Cup.

Last 5 Australia vs Bangladesh ODI matches

The two teams have not met in a one-dayer since the 2019 World Cup. Bangladesh’s only win over Australia in the format came back in 2005 in Cardiff.

Here's a short summary of the last five ODI matches played between Australia and Bangladesh:

AUS (381/5) beat BAN (333/8) by 48 runs, Jun 20, 2019

AUS (83/1) vs BAN (182) - no result, Jun 05, 2017

AUS (361/8) beat BAN (295/6) by 66 runs, Apr 13, 2011

AUS (232/1) beat BAN (229/7) by 9 wickets, Apr 11 2011

AUS (270/7) beat BAN (210/5) by 60 runs, Apr 09, 2011