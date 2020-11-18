Aus vs Ind 2020: Australia want the first Test in Brisbane if Adelaide cannot host

Australia fast bowler Josh Hazlewood has said that he would like to see the first Test between Australia and India moved to The Gabba Cricket Ground in Brisbane if COVID-19 restrictions prevent Adelaide from playing host. Hazlewood expects the first Test match of the four-match series to go ahead at the Adelaide Oval but claimed The Gabba would be the players' preferred venue if a change was required.

"The longer we wait the hotter it gets up there, so the quicks would all be happy to get that game done in December. We obviously have a really good record up there and it's a great place to start."

The Gabba is scheduled to host the fourth test which will begin on January 15, but Hazlewood said that the Australian players would prefer to play at the stadium in December.

South Australia is entering a six-day hard lockdown, forcing Cricket Australia to make contingency plans for the first Test. Cricket Australia airlifted a number of Australia players, the Adelaide-based BBL players, and a number of staff members into Sydney on Tuesday.

The Adelaide Oval is set to host the first Test, which begins on December 17. However, if the situation does not ease up, they may be forced into changing the venue. The Melbourne Cricket Ground (which is due to host the second Test), and the Sydney Cricket Ground (due to host the third Test) are also being considered as back-up options.

Australia don't want the pink-ball Test anywhere other than Adelaide

The Australian players would certainly prefer to play at the Gabba, considering their incredible record at the stadium. Australia's last defeat at the venue came all the way back in 1988, and they are unbeaten in their last 31 matches there.

"He (curator Damian Hough) has got the wicket perfect at Adelaide for a pink-ball Test. A few grounds around Australia are too abrasive or too hard, such as the Gabba or Perth. Those wickets are too hard for a pink ball, it goes quite soft after a certain amount of time."

"Could be red ball (first Test in) Melbourne or Brisbane or somewhere, then we head back to Adelaide later on in the summer. From all reports we're still good for Adelaide but it can always change .. . hopefully they can get on top of it in the next week or two."

Hazlewood also said that he wants the pink-ball Test to be held at the Adelaide Oval, as the other pitches are too hard for the pink ball. The first Test match of the series, if it does go through in Adelaide, will be India's first overseas Day-Night Test match.