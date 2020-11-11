Ind vs Aus 2020 Schedule PDF: Check full schedule of India tour of Australia

On October 28, Cricket Australia confirmed the schedule for India’s upcoming tour of Australia starting this month. Adelaide is set to host the day-night Test, while the iconic Boxing Day Test stays in Melbourne.

The itinerary consists of 4 Tests, 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is, with the tour kickstarting with the limited-overs leg. The 3 ODIs will be played on November 27, 29 and December 2, followed by the T20Is on December 4, 6 and 8.

The action will then shift to the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, with the 4-match series beginning with the day-night Test at the Adelaide Oval on December 17. The Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground is slated to take place between December 26 and 30.

India will play their first match of 2021 at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 7-11, with the tour concluding with the fourth and final Test at the Gabba starting January 15.

“Across all three formats, Australia and India represents one of the great rivalries in world sport and we are delighted to welcome Virat Kohli’s outstanding squad to Australian shores this summer,” Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley said.

Notably, ahead of the Test series, India A will lock horns with Australia A at Drummoyne Oval from December 6-8. The first team will then play Australia A in a day-night game at the SCG from December 11-13.

The 3-day practice games may feature many Test regulars to get them into the red-ball groove, since many of them will be flying straight out of the ongoing IPL in the UAE.

Complete schedule of India’s tour of Australia 2020-21

Virat Kohli remains the only Indian skipper to have won a Test series in Australia

1st ODI: November 27 – Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney (D/N) – 9:10 AM

2nd ODI: November 29 – Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney (D/N) – 9:10 AM

3rd ODI: December 2 – Manuka Oval, Canberra (D/N) – 9:10 AM

1st T20I: December 4 – Manuka Oval, Canberra (Night) – 1:40 PM

2nd T20I: December 6 – Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney (Night) – 1:40 PM

1st Practice match: December 6-8 – Drummoyne Oval, Sydney – 5:00 AM

3rd T20I: December 8 – Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney (Night) – 1:40 PM

2nd Practice match: December 11-13 – Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney (D/N) – 9:30 AM

1st Test: December 17-21 – Adelaide Oval, Adelaide (D/N) – 9:30 AM

2nd Test: December 26-30 – Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne – 5:00 AM

3rd Test: January 7-11 – Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney – 5:00 AM

4th Test: January 15-19 – The Gabba, Brisbane – 5:30 AM

India’s squads for all 3 formats were announced on October 26, but quite a few last-minute changes were made yesterday owing to injury concerns and the BCCI granting paternity leave to Indian captain Virat Kohli.

Everyone, including the Australian players, will fly to Sydney on a chartered flight after the IPL concludes on November 10.