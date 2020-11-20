Aus vs Ind 2020: India's bowling attack is capable of consecutive Test series wins Down Under, says Sanjay Manjrekar

India are set to play a four-match Test series against Australia from December 17. The last time India toured Australia in 2018-19, they won the Test series 2-1 and became the first Asian side to win a Test series Down Under.

However, former cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar believes that India will face a stronger Test against an Australian side which will be bolstered by the likes of Steve Smith and David Warner.

Indian fast bowlers are ready to have their names carved in the history of Indian cricket: Sanjay Manjrekar

Sanjay Manjrekar is of the opinion that armed with a bowling attack with the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma, India are fully capable of winning their second consecutive Test series Down Under. Although Virat Kohli will only play the first Test, if the Indian bowling attack fires all cylinders, there is no reason why they cannot win the Test series.

"Australia's Test team will be stronger than it was on India's previous tour. The experience of Smith and Warner will add muscle to the Aussie side but I believe India's bowling attack is ready to have their names carved in the history of Indian cricket by winning a consecutive series Down Under," Sanjay Manjrekar was quoted as saying in a media release.

Glenn McGrath stated that the India-Australia rivalry is the most fierce rivalry in modern-day cricket

Former Australian cricketer Glenn McGrath stated that the rivalry between Australia and India as one of the fiercest in modern-day cricket. He too believes that the presence of Smith and Warner can pose India a genuine threat. But he is also of the opinion that the Indian pace attack has the capability to run through the opposition batting order.

"Any series between these two cricketing giants is always a spectacle to watch as it is one of the fiercest rivalries in modern-day cricket. The Indian cricket team will face a much tougher Australian team now that Smith and Warner are back but the Indian team is equally strong with an aggressive mentality and determination to win the series," said McGrath.

The first Test will be played at Adelaide on December 17 and will be a Day-Night Test.