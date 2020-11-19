Ind vs Aus 2020: Ricky Ponting backs Joe Burns to partner David Warner in Test series

Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting has thrown his weight behind Joe Burns to continue opening the batting for Australia alongside David Warner in the Test series against India.

India are set to play a four-match Test series against Australia starting from December 17.

There has been a lot of debate lately about who needs to be David Warner's opening partner in red-ball cricket. It became only louder when young Will Pucovski took the Sheffield Sheild by storm, smashing two consecutive double hundreds.

Burns, on the other hand, had a very poor run in domestic games. In spite of that, Ricky Ponting firmly believes that Burns must continue batting alongside Warner, especially because he had a great summer last year when Australia won five Tests on the trot.

"Burns hasn't done much wrong. If you go back to last summer, he played really well in the first Test in Brisbane and I remember saying then to lock him in and give him a good go at it for a while," Ricky Ponting told cricket.com.au

"We read a lot into what's happened in the first few rounds of Shield cricket, and because they haven't played a Test match for so long, a lot people are forgetting what happened last summer. The boys have been on a roll with their performances in Test cricket and I always say you don't want to be making too many changes if you don't need to," he further added.

I always felt it was my responsibility as captain to get the absolute best out of the players: Ricky Ponting

Ricky Ponting celebrates with Michael Clarke

Ricky Ponting led the Australian team to great heights during his time as captain. One of the main reasons Ponting was able to do this was his ability to get the best out of his players.

This was because he backed them and gave them the confidence, which in turn allowed them to play freely. Ponting wants the Australian team management to do the same for Joe Burns, as he feels the 31-year-old needs the confidence.

Ponting was also of the opinion that there was no need to tinker with a winning combination.

"I didn't want to be making changes and I always felt it was my responsibility as captain to get the absolute best out of the players I had in my team," Ricky Ponting said.

"I think it gives individuals a bit more confidence to go out and play a certain way and not be scared about their position in the line-up. That adds a lot around the group," he further added.

It will be interesting to see whether the Australian team management backs Joe Burns or gives young Will Pucovski the chance to open alongside Warner.