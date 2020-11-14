Ind vs Aus 2020: Steve Smith ready for team India's short-ball attack

India are set to tour Australia for a 3-match ODI series, 3-match T20I series and 4-match Test series. Although the limited-overs leg brings excitement to the tour, it is the Test series that holds the highest significance for both teams. Australian star batsman Steve Smith is looking forward to the Test series beginning from December 17.

Smith was troubled immensely last summer by New Zealand pacer Neil Wagner, who dismissed him four times using the short-ball. It is not a secret anymore that Smith's weakness is the short-ball, and teams will try and unsettle him with it. But the Australian star is confident that he will be able to counter whatever is thrown at him in the Test series against India.

"It's no drama for me. I just play the game and sum up the conditions, how they're trying to get me out and being able to counter that," Steve Smith told News Corp.

"I mean, a few different oppositions have tried it and they've certainly found it more difficult to [execute it] the way Wagner did. He's got an amazing skill set where his speeds go up and down…everything is between your ribs and your head," he further added.

Teams trying to get me out with the short ball is a benefit to Australia: Steve Smith

Steve Smith also believes that the opposition trying to launch a short-ball attack on him will only help his team

Steve Smith believes that the opposition launching a short-ball attack at him will only play into the hands of the Australian team. This is because he believes he can wear down the bowling attack by tackling the short-ball, and other batsmen can then take advantage of the tired bowlers. He also is of the opinion that he has faced a lot of short bowling in his career so far, and is more than capable of handling it.

"If teams are trying to get me out like that it's probably a big benefit for the team because it takes a lot out of people's bodies if you continually bowl short. I've faced a lot of short bowling in my life and I haven't had too many stresses with it. I suppose we'll just wait and see," Steve Smith said.

India's tour of Australia will begin with the ODI series and the first ODI is to be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground on November 27. The first Test will be a Day-Night Test to be played at Adelaide on December 17.