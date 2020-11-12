Aus vs Ind 2020: Top photos from the Indian cricket team's departure to Australia

After an exciting IPL 2020 in the United Arab Emirates, the Indian cricket team stars have left for Australia to play their first international series in nine months. The last time Virat Kohli's men took the field was against South Africa in March. Unfortunately, the first one-dayer of the tour got abandoned, while the BCCI had to cancel the last two matches due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Although international cricket matches resumed months ago, the Indian cricket team has not been in action yet. The Men in Blue hold top position in the ICC World Test Championship standings, and it will be interesting to see if they could retain that position after the series versus Australia.

The Aussies have not donned the whites since January 2020. Tim Paine and co. played their last Test series against New Zealand, while they recently visited the United Kingdom for a limited-overs series against England.

There was a huge question mark over the Indian cricket team's tour of Australia because of the lockdown restrictions. However, Cricket Australia worked out a plan with the New South Wales government, and the players traveling from the Gulf nation will have the required facilities to train during the quarantine period.

The Indian Test team will face a massive challenge Down Under with the likes of Steve Smith and David Warner having returned to the squad since their last Test series against the Aussies. Also, rising star Marnus Labuschagne had a dream summer last year. On top of that, skipper Virat Kohli will miss the last three Test matches.

The Indian cricket team left for Australia last evening, and here are the top photos and videos from their departure.

Photos of Indian cricket team go viral on the internet

