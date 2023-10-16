AUS vs SL Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Australia vs Sri Lanka 2023 World Cup match

Australia will take on Sri Lanka in match number 14 of the 2023 ODI World Cup at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Monday, October 16. This will be a day-night encounter and will begin at 2 PM IST. Both teams have had disastrous starts to their respectively campaigns, losing their first two matches.

Australia’s six-wicket loss to India was followed by their biggest defeat by terms of runs (134) in an ODI World Cup match. Bowling first against South Africa, they conceded 311/7 in 50 overs, which is not a huge total by modern standards. However, their batting flopped for a second game in a row as they were bundled out for 177. Questions are also being raised over their decision to have only one frontline spinner in the 15-man squad.

Sri Lanka have suffered a major blow with their skipper Dasun Shanaka being ruled out of the World Cup due to injury. Kusal Mendis will now take over the reins of the team. The Lankans have scored 300 runs with the bat in both their previous matches, but the problem has been the bowling, which has been way too generous with gifting runs.

Australia vs Sri Lanka head-to-head record in ODIs

Australia and Sri Lanka have met 102 times in ODIs, with the Aussies having an impressive 63-35 lead in the head-to-head battle. There have been no tied encounters between the two sides, while four matches have produced no result.

Here's a brief summary of their head-to-head stats:

Total matches played: 102

Matches won by Australia: 63

Matches won by Sri Lanka: 35

Matches tied: 0

Matches with no result: 4

AUS vs SL head-to-head record in ODI World Cup

The two sides have met 10 times in the ODI World Cup, with Australia winning eight matches and Sri Lanka only one. One of the games produced no result. Sri Lanka’s sole triumph over Australia was an iconic one, coming in the 1996 World Cup final in Lahore.

Last 5 Australia vs Sri Lanka ODI matches

The two sides last met in the 50-over format in a five-match series in the island nation in June 2022. The hosts won the closely contested battle 3-2.

Here's a short summary of the last five ODI matches played between Australia and Sri Lanka:

AUS (164/6) beat SL (160) by 4 wickets, Jun 24, 2022

SL (258) beat AUS (254) by 4 runs, Jun 21, 2022

SL (292/4) beat AUS (291/6) by 6 wickets, Jun 19, 2022

SL (220/9) beat AUS (189) by 26 runs [DLS method], Jun 16, 2022

AUS (282/8) beat SL (300/7) by 2 wickets [DLS method], Jun 14, 2022