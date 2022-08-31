Create

ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points table (Updated) as on August 31 after AUS vs ZIM 2022 2nd ODI

Australia have climbed to seventh position on the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League standings
Australia have climbed to seventh position on the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League standings
Vinay Chhabria
Australia are now seventh in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League points table after securing an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-ODI series against Zimbabwe. The hosts won the second ODI by eight wickets at the Riverway Stadium in Queensland.

Courtesy of their two wins against Zimbabwe, Australia have overtaken West Indies in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League points table. The Aaron Finch-led outfit now have 90 points from 14 matches in the league so far.

Zimbabwe, on the other hand, remained in the 12th position. The African outfit have had a tough time in the league recently. They were whitewashed by India in a three-ODI series earlier this month.

Sheer dominance by Australia to take an unassailable lead in the three-match series 🙌 #AUSvZIM https://t.co/KZii5ROFQc

Zimbabwe have earned only 35 points from 20 matches. They have four more fixtures remaining in the tournament.

Zimbabwe fans will hope that their team win all four matches and keep their chances of qualifying for the 2023 Cricket World Cup directly alive.

Australia could become seventh team to reach 100 points in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League

Australia are the favorites to win the 3rd ODI of the series against Zimbabwe (Image: Getty)

Looking at the way Australia have dominated Zimbabwe in this series so far, it wouldn't be a surprise if they also win the final ODI of the series, scheduled to be played on September 3. If they beat Zimbabwe again, they will touch the 100-point mark in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League.

DRS confirmed: Zimbabwe are all out for 96. That's their lowest ODI score against Australia #AUSvZIM https://t.co/v6kyrfXg90

A win in the third ODI could also take Australia to sixth position in the standings. Meanwhile, Zimbabwe will aim to snap their losing streak and improve their chances of making it to the 2023 Cricket World Cup.

Will Zimbabwe upset Australia in the 3rd ODI? Sound off in the comments box below.

