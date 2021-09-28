AUS-W v IND-W 2021: Hosts handed a big blow as Rachael Haynes is ruled out for the rest of the series

The Australian Women's Cricket Team have confirmed that vice-captain Rachael Haynes will not be featuring in the Day-Night Test against India, which is set to get underway on 30th September.

Haynes picked up a hamstring injury while fielding during the third ODI and pulled up gingerly while chasing the ball. The centurion in the second ODI, Beth Mooney, also picked up an injury but is expected to be fit and should be the obvious replacement for Haynes at the top of the order.

Rachael Haynes starred in the first match of the ODI series, registering an unbeaten 93 off 100 deliveries, to help Australia chase down a target of 226 with minimal ease.

After missing out on the second ODI, Haynes returned to the top of the order in the third ODI but fell prey to an in-form Jhulan Goswami for just 13. After a heartbreaking loss in the second ODI, Team India managed to go on and clinch a thriller in the final ODI, courtesy of Goswami's heroics.

Australian Women's Cricket Team 🏏 @AusWomenCricket



Rachael Haynes won't feature in the Not the news we wanted to hear 😔Rachael Haynes won't feature in the #AUSvIND Test match after injuring her hamstring during the third ODI. Not the news we wanted to hear 😔



Rachael Haynes won't feature in the #AUSvIND Test match after injuring her hamstring during the third ODI. https://t.co/uXlmZXznjE

The Australian Women's Cricket Team has also confirmed that Alyssa Healy will step up as vice-captain.

While Haynes misses out, Beth Mooney and Georgia Wareham are in contention to play

Beth Mooney led Australia to a memorable victory with her unbeaten 125 in the second ODI.

Beth Mooney replaced Rachael Haynes at the top of the order in the second ODI, before dropping back down to the middle order in the final ODI. She bagged her opportunity at the top of the order and led Australia to a memorable victory in a humdinger of a game that extended the side's winning streak to 26 games.

Mooney finished as the highest run-scorer in the ODI series with 177 runs to her name, despite playing just a couple of matches.

Lisa Sthalekar @sthalekar93 Sorry meant to be loss. Also update on Beth, tracking ok. Felt something go & got it treated straight away. As for Wareham, ticking all the right boxes to return to play. Sorry meant to be loss. Also update on Beth, tracking ok. Felt something go & got it treated straight away. As for Wareham, ticking all the right boxes to return to play.

Also Read

Georgia Wareham is another player who missed out on the final ODI due to an injury. Like Haynes, she suffered a quad injury while fielding in the second ODI and did not bowl in the game before missing out on the final ODI as well.

However, Australia's head coach Matthew Mott stated that "she's ticking all the boxes to play," meaning the leg-spinner could be in contention to make her Test debut.

Edited by Habil Ahmed Sherule