AUS-W vs IND-W, 1st T20I: Today match players list & umpires

India Women (IND-W) will take on Australia Women (AUS-W) in the first T20I of a three-match series on Thursday at the Carrara Oval in Queensland.

The ODI series between the two teams was competitive, with Australia winning the first two games to win the series. But the visitors hit back to win the last ODI, breaking Australia's world-record unbeaten streak in the format.

The ensuing Day-Night Test was dominated by India, which was headlined by Smriti Mandhana's fabulous hundred. Though the Test ended in a draw, India would have derived a lot of confidence from the match.

The good news for India is that Harmanpreet Kaur is back to lead the side in the T20Is after recovering from injury. With Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues, India could give Australia a tough fight in the T20I series.

AUS-W vs IND-W - Today Match Playing XIs

AUS-W: Alyssa Healy (w), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (c), Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Nicola Carey, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Hannah Darlington, Tayla Vlaeminck.

IND-W: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Yastika Bhatia, Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Shikha Pandey, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh.

AUS-W vs IND-W - Full squads

AUS-W: Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes (vc), Darcie Brown, Maitlan Brown, Stella Campbell, Nicola Carey, Hannah Darlington, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Redmayne, Molly Strano, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham.

IND-W: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Yastika Bhatia, Shikha Pandey, Meghna Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Richa Ghosh (wk), Harleen Deol, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh.

AUS-W vs IND-W - Today Match umpires

On-field Umpires: Bruce Oxenford, Eloise Sheridan.

Third Umpire: Claire Polosak.

Match Referee: Bob Stratford.

AUS-W vs IND-W - Who won the toss in today's match?

Australia have won the toss against India, and have opted to field first. The home side has handed T20I debuts to McGrath and Darlington.

For India, Renuka Singh will make her international debut, and Yastika Bhatia her T20I debut. Meanwhile, Richa Ghosh will be back with the gloves.

