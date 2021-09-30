AUS-W vs IND-W 2021, pink-ball Test: Match players list & umpires

India Women (IND-W) are taking on Australia Women (AUS-W) in their maiden pink-ball at the Test Carrara Oval in Queensland starting Thursday.
Although India Women lost two of the three matches in the ODI series, they put up a very tough fight. In the final one-dayer in particular, they were excellent as they brought to a halt Australia’s world-record unbeaten streak of 26 matches in ODI cricket.
With a bit of luck and better application under pressure, India Women might have pulled off a close win in the second match as well.
Despite India Women’s resolve, hosts Australia will begin the one-off Test as favorites. India’s batting will be weakened by the absence of Harmanpreet Kaur, who remains unfit due to a thumb injury.
AUS-W vs IND-W - Pink-ball Test Playing XI
AUS-W: Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (c), Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Darcie Brown, Stella Campbell
IND-W: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Punam Raut, Mithali Raj (c), Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad
AUS-W vs IND-W- Full squads
AUS-W: Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (c), Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Darcie Brown, Stella Campbell, Nicola Carey, Georgia Redmayne, Maitlan Brown, Molly Strano, Tayla Vlaeminck, Hannah Darlington
IND-W: Mithali Raj (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Punam Raut, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Yastika Bhatia, Taniya Bhatia (wK), Shikha Pandey, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Richa Ghosh (wK), Ekta Bisht
AUS-W vs IND-W - Pink-ball Test Match umpires
On-field Umpires: Claire Polosak, Phillip Gillespie
Third Umpire: Bruce Oxenford
Match Referee: Bob Stratford
AUS-W vs IND-W : Who won the toss in Pink-ball Test match?
Australia Women have won the toss and have opted to field. Australia have four debutants - Darcie Brown, Stella Campbell, Annabel Sutherland and Georgia Wareham.
Australia Women’s skipper Meg Lanning said after calling correctly:
“We are going to bowl. The wicket looks fresh. We are really excited.”
India Women skipper Mithali Raj admitted they would have bowled first as well. Meghna Singh and Yastika Bhatia are making their Test debuts for India.