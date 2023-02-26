AUS-W vs SA-W weather update: Newlands, Cape Town weather report for Women's T20 World Cup Final

A bright and sunny day is expected in Cape Town for the final of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup between South Africa Women (SA-W) and Australia Women (AUS-W). The match will be played at Newlands on Sunday, February 26.

Australia have been rampant so far in the competition and hasn't dropped any points. They held their nerves to edge out India by a narrow margin of five runs in the semi-finals.

They were down and out at one stage with Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues cruising the Women in Blue but Australia waited for an opportunity and when they got it, they grabbed it with both hands and never looked back from there on.

While there will be extreme conditions in Cape Town with the tickets already sold out, Meg Lanning reiterated that she is up for the challenge.

“There is pressure on everyone, it's a World Cup final,” she said on the eve of the match. “South Africa are playing really good cricket. We are expecting them to come out and play to their full strength. They are riding a wave of emotion so we're certainly prepared for that."

South Africa, on the other hand, held their nerve to beat England by six runs in Friday’s semi-final to reach their maiden T20 World Cup final. Skipper Sune Luus insisted that they will play the game rather than the occasion on Sunday but knows that whatever the outcome, this has been a transformative few weeks.

“I got a lot of messages last night and over the course of the day,” she said. “It's starting to sink in and every time I open my phone, I just get more emotional every time I see a message. No matter what happens tomorrow, I feel extremely proud of the team, the management team and what we've done. It has been an incredible journey and an incredible tournament.”

Both teams met once in the league phase where Australia underwhelmed South Africa by six wickets.

Cape Town weather - Newlands weather report on February 26 - No rain predicted

An uninterrupted game awaits fans in Cape Town for the T20 World Cup final between South Africa and Australia. A full 40 overs of action is expected as the Cape Town weather forecast suggests that there is no chance of precipitation at all.

Temperatures, meanwhile, will hover between 19 and 23 degrees Celsius. However, the original feel will be a degree down or two. There will be no cloud cover and humidity is expected to be around 50 percent.

