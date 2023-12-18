Australia announce 13-member squad for Boxing Day Test against Pakistan

Australia have announced their 13-member squad for the second Test against Pakistan, starting in Melbourne on December 26.

Uncapped pacer Lance Morris has been excluded from the 14-member first Test squad. He will return to the Perth Scorchers for the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL). The Aussies continued their home dominance against Pakistan, winning the first Test by a mammoth 360 runs at Perth.

Following scores of 487 and 233/5 declared in their batting stints, the hosts dismissed Pakistan for 271 and a paltry 89 to register a comfortable win. David Warner's return to form in his farewell Test series with a brilliant first-innings 164 and Nathan Lyon picking up his 500th Test wicket were some of the highlights.

Meanwhile, all-rounder Mitchell Marsh continued his impressive red-ball form, scoring 90 and 63* and picking up the crucial wicket of Babar Azam in the first innings. The performance meant Marsh was the Player of the Match.

Barring any injury setbacks, Australia will likely play the same XI in the Boxing Day Test, as confirmed by skipper Pat Cummins (via Cricket Australia).

"I don't think injuries are going to be an issue, so I dare say it will be a pretty similar line-up at this stage. I think all the bowlers are pretty fresh after (the win in Perth). It's basically the ideal start to the summer," said Cummins.

Chief selector George Bailey revealed the exclusion of Lance Morris from the second Test squad but reaffirmed the pacer being an integral part of their plans.

"Lance has been released for the Melbourne match but will stay prepared for Test cricket as he remains firmly in our plans for the summer, should an opportunity arise," said Bailey (via Fox Sports).

This means the Aussies will have pacer Scott Boland and all-rounder Cameron Green in the reserves apart from the playing XI from the opening game for the second Test. Star batter Marnus Labuschagne has been cleared of any damage to the finger he injured during the opening Test and should retain his place in the side in Melbourne.

Despite the first Test hammering, Pakistan are tied at the top of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 table with India on 66.67%. Meanwhile, the defending WTC winners are fifth at 41.67% after the dominant win at Perth.

Australia squad for the 2nd Test

Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Mitch Starc, David Warner