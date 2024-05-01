Australia announce 15-member squad for 2024 T20 World Cup; Steve Smith & Jake-Fraser McGurk left out

Australia confirmed their 15-member squad for the 2024 T20 World Cup at the West Indies and the USA on Wednesday, May 1.

The 2021 champions will be led by Mitchell Marsh for the showpiece event, which starts on June 1. Veteran batter Steve Smith has been left out of the side, owing to poor recent form in T20Is.

Also missing the cut was impressive youngster Jake-Fraser McGurk, who is setting the ongoing IPL on fire with his dynamic batting at the top of the order for Delhi Capitals (DC). The 22-year-old has averaged over 43 at a strike rate of 233.33 in six outings.

Meanwhile, all-rounders Cameron Green and Ashton Agar made the squad despite not playing in a single T20I for almost a year-and-a-half.

Marsh has been leading Australia's T20I side over the past year and his formal appointment as captain for the World Cup was along expected lines.

"It's been an immense privilege to play for my country and now an even greater honor to lead the squad to a World Cup. We have had some strong success in recent times and I am hopeful that will continue in what looks like a wide-open tournament," said Marsh as quoted by Cricket.com.au.

Australia have been in terrific T20I form, winning three of their last four series, including the last two against New Zealand and the West Indies.

Their powerful middle order features Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Marcus Stoinis, and Matthew Wade, with David Warner and Travis Head likely to open. The bowling attack is similar to the one that helped the Aussies clinch the title in the 50-over World Cup last year.

On the T20 World Cup squad, chief selector George Bailey said:

"Being constrained to a squad of 15 for World Cups is always a challenge given the different scenarios and options we'd like to cover. We will continue monitoring several players who have missed out on this preliminary squad and note that if we wish to change this squad, we have the option to do so over the coming weeks in accordance with ICC regulations."

"It's great to have Ashton Agar back into the squad following a spate of unfortunate and untimely injuries. We believe Ashton can play a critical role in this tournament along with Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Cam Green, and Mitch Marsh in complementing our front-line attack options," he added.

Agar barely missed being part of the ODI World Cup squad last year due to injury and form concerns.

On the other hand, Smith, who helped Australia win the 2015 and 2023 ODI World Cups and their maiden T20 World Cup in 2021, will be absent from a World Cup squad for the first time since 2014.

The Aussies begin their 2024 T20 World Cup campaign against Oman at Barbados on June 5.

Australia squad for the 2024 T20 World Cup

Mitch Marsh (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

