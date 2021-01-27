Australia announce T20 squad for New Zealand; Tanveer Sangha and Riley Meredith earn maiden call up

Australia have announced a separate squad for the five-match T20 series in New Zealand. The series will get underway around the same time as the South Africa tour, and a different set of players will be part of the white-ball assignment.

The first match of the series will occur on February 22 in Christchurch. Subsequent games are scheduled for February 25, March 3, and March 5, with the series decider taking place at the Bay Oval on March 7.

The 18-man squad picked by Australia includes three uncapped players. The highlight from that is teenage leggie, Tanveer Sangha. He is yet to play at the state level but makes the side after his stellar performances in the Big Bash.

Other uncapped players include Sydney Sixers wicket-keeper Josh Philippe and Hobart Hurricanes pacer Riley Meredith.

While dropped from the Test squad, Matthew Wade makes the white-ball team alongside Jhye Richardson and Jason Behrendorff, with the pacers coming back from long term injuries.

Another player returning from injury is Ashton Agar. He returns to the international set-up after missing the BBL due to injury.

T20 veterans Andrew Tye and Kane Richardson will lead the pace attack. With all-rounders like Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Sams, and Mitchell Marsh in the side, the Australia white-ball squad looks well balanced despite several players missing from it due to the South Africa Test tour.

Just like their Test squad, the side led by Aaron Finch will look to return to winning ways. Australia lost the three-match T20 series to India 2-1 last year.

Australia T20 squad for Qantas Tour of New Zealand

Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Kane Richardson, Jhye Richardson, Daniel Sams, Tanveer Sangha, D'Arcy Short, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa.