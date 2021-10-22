Aaron Finch confirms the team combination ahead of the 2021 T20 World Cup opener against South Africa

Australian skipper Aaron Finch has revealed the team combination ahead of the tournament opener against South Africa on Saturday. Both teams will hope to start their campaign on a positive note.

Although Aaron Finch didn't name the players to feature in Saturday's clash against the Proteas, the opener said he would go with seven specialist batters. Finch also said that the Men in Yellow would bank on their all-rounders.

ICC @ICC Australia have named their squad as they chase their first Men's T20 World Cup trophy 🏆More: bit.ly/T20AusSquad Australia have named their squad as they chase their first Men's T20 World Cup trophy 🏆More: bit.ly/T20AusSquad https://t.co/Zzcl7apKMB

Aaron Finch expressed confidence in the likes of Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis to do their jobs. The veteran hopes the combination can perform the required role on these sluggish wickets. Finch stated as quoted by Perth Now:

"We'll go in with seven specialist batters, four specialist bowlers plus the all-rounders. We've got a lot of confidence in Maxwell, Stoinis and Marsh to be able to bowl four overs as well as a chop out. We think that that on these wickets in these conditions that they can do a really good job and be an attacking option as much as anything."

Australia lost a warm-up game against India. However, they beat New Zealand in a thriller. Nevertheless, the Men in Yellow need a massive effort to get out of the group stage.

Matches against New Zealand and India were crucial for our preparation: Aaron Finch

Australia (Image Credits: Twitter)

Although Aaron Finch admitted that Australia's plans and preparations weren't perfect, he remains confident of their performance in the competition. The 34-year-old continued:

"Plans have gone out the window recently but that's part and parcel with what's happened worldwide. We're fully understanding of that. We obviously haven't played a huge amount of cricket as a group over the last 18 months. But it's coming together quite nicely. To have two really good hit out against New Zealand and India was crucial for our preparation."

Australia's openers Aaron Finch and David Warner are worrying prospects ahead of the tournament given their lack of returns and rhythm. Their form needs to come good if the Men in Yellow are to win their maiden T20 crown this year.

