"We’ll back ourselves to chase anything" - Justin Langer ahead of the semi-final clash against Pakistan

Australia head coach Justin Langer has declared they could chase any target in their semi-final clash against Pakistan in Dubai. Pakistan were officially confirmed as Australia's semi-final opponents on Sunday after thrashing Scotland by 72 runs.

Australia, winning four out of their five group games, have done it all while chasing. The toss has been a highly significant factor in this year's T20 World Cup as nine out of ten games in Dubai have gone in the chasing side's favor. Thus, Aaron Finch will desperately need luck in his favor on Thursday.

Justin Langer said he backs Australia to chase any score in the knockouts, considering the team combination they have. However, the West Australian admitted it would take ridiculous composure.

"Most teams are winning chasing and you saw with a set-up of our side with the extra batter for most of the games in the lead-up to this semi-final that we’ll back ourselves to chase anything. That said, finals are a different proposition, so we’ll wait and see. But it takes nerves of steel to chase big scores in finals. It’s certainly worked out well so far," Langer told reporters, as quoted by Perth Now.

Australia's only defeat came against England in Dubai when they lost the toss. Eoin Morgan, who sent them to bat first, rotated his bowlers expertly to skittle Australia for 125. The target proved to be insignificant as Jos Buttler pummelled the bowlers, gunning it down within 12 overs.

"Pakistan are like dragons; they are going really well" - Justin Langer

Justin Langer addressed questions about Australia's form before the tournament, saying they encountered challenging wickets, unlike now. Highlighting the importance of playing well on the day, Langer added:

"I won’t say the team was out of form. I think you have to look back and look at the wickets that they played on. And it’s very difficult where teams are not getting more than a hundred for both teams, it’s going to be a challenge for anyone. So for us, we come out here, the wickets that have been produced here have been outstanding. Pakistan are like dragons; they are going really well. But at the end of the day, you’ve got to stay up and about, and that’s what we are going to be trying to do."

Pakistan are the only side unbeaten in this tournament, having won all five of their fixtures. Babar Azam and co. will likely face their most significant test in the semifinals. However, they look like an in-form team as different players have emerged as match-winners in all five games.

