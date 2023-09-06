Australia finalize their 15-man squad for 2023 World Cup, Nathan Ellis amongst 3 players to miss out

Five-time World champions Australia have finalized their 15-man squad for the upcoming 2023 World Cup. Sean Abbott has sneaked into the squad, while Nathan Ellis, Aaron Hardie, and Tanveer Sangha failed to make the cut.

Australia had named an 18-man preliminary squad, but have now cut it down to 15, as required by the International Cricket Council (ICC). Along with Ellis, Hardie, and Sangha, Test star Marnus Labuschagne has also missed out on a World Cup berth.

Chief Selector George Bailey expressed confidence in the likes of Steve Smith, Pat Cummins, Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Starc returning to fitness before the competition. He reckons the Aussies have enough time to continue to build for the showpiece event.

As quoted by the ICC, the former middle-order batter said:

"Pat Cummins, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc and Glenn Maxwell are on track in their return to play programs. All are well placed to come back online in the coming weeks and potentially for selection in the upcoming series against India. There are eight one-day matches still to play in South Africa and India before the final squad is due to be declared. They are followed by two World Cup practice games, which offers plenty of opportunity to continue the build for the tournament."

Alex Carey and Josh Inglis are the two keepers in the squad, with the former as the first-choice gloveman. After the five-match ODI series against South Africa, which starts on Thursday, Australia will play three more 50-over games against India.

The Men in Yellow have practice matches lined up against Pakistan and the Netherlands before opening their campaign against India on October 8 in Chennai.

Led by Aaron Finch, the five-time champions finished as the semi-finalists in the 2019 edition

Australia's 2023 World Cup squad

Below is Australia's 15-member squad for the 2023 World Cup:

Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc.