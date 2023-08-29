Australia hand debuts to three uncapped stars for 1st T20I against South Africa

Australia will have three debutants when they take the field in the first T20I of their three-match series against South Africa on Wednesday, August 30. Matt Short will open the batting with Travis Head, while all-rounder Aaron Hardie will slot in the middle order for the finishing role alongside Tim David.

Left-arm pacer Spencer Johnson is probably the most exciting debutant to watch out for as he will look to swing the new ball and cause batters some problems in the absence of Mitchell Starc. Johnson has been impressive in domestic cricket and became an overnight sensation due to his stunning spell of 3/1 in The Hundred recently and will look to make an instant impact.

Short got his opportunity as Steve Smith has been ruled out of the tour with a wrist injury. Hardie is another uncapped player who had a breakout season in the Big Bash League and injuries to some key players has given him an opportunity to showcase his skills.

Australia's XI for first T20I: Matt Short, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh (c), Josh Inglis (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Aaron Hardie, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson

Travis Head on Spencer Johnson's Australia debut

Travis Head has seen Spencer Johnson from close quarters as the South Australia captain and is delighted to see the pacer free from injuries and set to make his international debut. He is hopeful that Johnson will have an impact similar to Mitchell Starc.

He told the media:

"Someone who bowls at high speed and can swing the new ball. He's done it over the last couple of tournaments now over the last couple of months. His body is good, he's bowling fast, so hopefully he can be that guy for us at the top of the bowling innings, similar to someone like Starcy for us who can be a match-winner with taking wickets."

The likes of Johnson and Hardie will know that they could potentially have an outside chance of making it to the final World Cup squad if they perform well.