"Australia ka Rohit Sharma bana hua hai!!" - Fans react after David Warner's 2-ball duck in 1st Australia vs South Africa ODI

Australian opener David Warner failed to make an impact in the first ODI against South Africa on Thursday, September 7, at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein. He disappointed his fans by getting out for a two-ball duck.

South Africa batted first in the match after losing the toss. Australian bowlers bundled them out for 222 in 49 overs on a sluggish surface. Josh Hazlewood (3/41) and Marcus Stoinis (2/20) starred with the ball for the visitors. For the hosts, Temba Bavuma (114) led from the front with the bat by scoring a sensational century.

In response, Australia got off to a poor start as Warner departed on the second ball of the chase. He failed to adapt to the two-paced pitch quickly and chopped Marco Jansen's delivery onto the stumps.

Warner's latest failure refueled fans' concerns about his form leading up to the upcoming ODI World Cup. Some fans felt that he was past his prime and the selectors should look at other players.

Here are some of the best reactions on X (formerly known as Twitter):

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

I think Warner can come in at No. 4: Tim Paine speculates on David Warner's batting position in the 2023 ODI World Cup

Former Australian captain Tim Paine recently stated that he came across a few rumors about David Warner being considered for a middle-order role in the upcoming ODI World Cup in India.

Paine concurred with the idea by saying that the southpaw was a good player against spin and a fast runner, which made him a decent option in the middle order. He told SEN Cricket:

“Now that’s something I have heard. It’s going to be imperative to get off to really fast starts and right now, Travis Head and Mitch Marsh are our most explosive players.

He added:

"I think Warner can come in at No. 4. He’s a good player of spin, he’s fast between the wickets, he’s also got power and can control the innings. So I like having him in the middle order in those conditions. And I have heard that from a few people, that it’s certainly been talked about."

Do you agree with Tim Paine's views? Let us know in the comments section.