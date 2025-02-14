"Australia loses Bilaterals before winning ICC tournaments" - Fans react sarcastically as Sri Lanka thump Aussies by 174 runs in 2nd ODI 2025

Australia lost to Sri Lanka by 174 runs in the second ODI at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Friday, February 14. The tourists were bundled out for 107 in 24.2 overs while chasing 282 runs.

Ad

With this, the visitors also lost the two-match ODI series by a 0-2 margin ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. This is Sri Lanka's biggest win in ODIs after a 245-run victory over India in Sharjah in 2000.

Skipper Steve Smith, Josh Inglis, and Travis Head were the only three batters to reach double digits. Dunith Wellalage starred with the ball, returning with figures of 4/35, while Wanindu Hasaranga and Asitha Fernando bagged three wickets apiece.

Ad

Trending

The Aussies were previously bundled out for 165, losing by 49 runs in the series opener.

Australia were playing without regular skipper Pat Cummins (injured) and Mitchell Starc (personal reasons). The duo will also miss the Champions Trophy, starting on February 19.

Fans on X, though, reacted sarcastically despite Australia losing the series by a 2-0 margin. Former Aussie spinner Brad Hogg wrote:

"Don't worry about the golf score. They're on par. The boys will get out of the sand trap before the champions trophy."

Ad

One user wrote:

"Australia is exposed without the leadership of Cummins."

Another user wrote:

"Australia loses Bilaterals before winning ICC tournaments."

Here are a few more reactions:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kusal Mendis hits a century in a big win against Australia

Earlier in the day, Kusal Mendis smashed 101 runs off 115 balls, including 11 boundaries. His efforts saw Sri Lanka pile up 281/4 in their 50 overs. Skipper Charith Asalanka, who scored 127 in the last game, also chipped in with a quickfire 78* off 66 deliveries, comprising three maximums and six boundaries. Nishan Madushka also scored a half-century.

Ad

Unfortunately, Sri Lanka are not part of the Champions Trophy due to their poor showing in the 2023 ODI World Cup, where they finished ninth in the points table.

Click here to check out the full SL vs AUS 2nd ODI.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback