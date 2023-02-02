Australia to prepare for Border-Gavaskar Trophy with a 4-day camp in Alur on customized pitches - Reports

The Australian team touring India for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy will not compete in any practice matches in preparation for the series. According to a report by the Indian Express, the Pat Cummins-led side have instead found an abode in Alur, away from the hustle and bustle of Bengaluru, to dwell deep in their planning for the four Tests.

They will reportedly train on specific wickets ranging from rank-turners to slow-turners, helping the players adapt to the conditions that might be on offer in Nagpur, Delhi, and Ahmedabad.

A green track, anticipating a seamer-friendly surface in Dharamsala, has also been prepared for practice.

The presence of Andrew McDonald and Daniel Vettori on the Australian coaching staff has played a big role in the team opting for such tailor-made facilities. Both players, who have represented Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in playing as well as coaching capacity, used their connection to forge a four-day preparation camp ahead of the first Test in Nagpur, beginning on February 9.

Australia have more or less lost faith in the concept of playing practice matches in India. The Aussies have had no luck on the peninsula over their last two red-ball trips, despite playing practice matches.

Star Australian batter Steve Smith highlighted the same while defending the decision not to play any practice games. Prior to their departure for India, Smith told the Sydney Morning Herald:

“The last time we went I’m pretty sure we got served up a green-top (to practice on) and it was sort of irrelevant. We’re better off having our own nets and getting spinners in and bowling as much as they can. We’ll wait and see when we hit the ground. I think we’ve made the right decision to not play a tour match."

Australia's dominant win in Pune during the first Test of the 2016-17 Border Gavaskar Trophy remains their lone red-ball win in India in recent times. Left-arm spinner Steve O'Keefe ran through the famed Indian batting line-up to help the visitors to an early 1-0 lead in the series, which was eventually squandered.

Australia reviewing footage of Axar Patel ahead of the series

While Australia have largely negotiated the spin threat well in their recent tours of Pakistan and Sri Lanka, they did show moments of vulnerability.

Prabath Jayasuriya, in particular, was a thorn in Australia's side during their tour of Sri Lanka in July 2022. The left-arm spinner played a huge role in the Aussies' solitary defeat in the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.

Australia, who have a solid blend of experience and youth, have faced Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja in the past. However, they have not come up against Axar Patel in Tests, with the left-arm spinner being a force to be reckoned with on home soil in recent times.

Australia, as a result, are studying the footage of Axar due to the threat posed by the extra bounce he brings with his height and the fact that he can turn the ball away or deceive with the one that goes straight along with the arm.

Will Pat Cummins and co. be the first team to attain a series win in India since Alastair Cook's England did so in 2012? Let us know what you think.

