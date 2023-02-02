"You can actually score runs without even trying" - Hardik Pandya on Shubman Gill 

Team India captain Hardik Pandya was all praise for Shubman Gill following a record 168-run win over New Zealand in the third T20I on Wednesday, February 1. The opening batter led the charge with his maiden T20I hundred, making him the fifth Indian player to have tons across formats.

Gill also amassed the highest individual score by an Indian after remaining unbeaten on 126 off 63 deliveries. His sublime knock, laced with 12 fours and seven sixes, helped India amass 234-4 after 20 overs. The Kiwis were never in the run chase after losing half their side inside the powerplay before getting bowled out for 66.

Praising the youngster for the effortless style of batting, which has worked wonders so far for Team India, Hardik said in an interaction with Gill after the series win in Ahmedabad:

"Something that I have observed in Shubman Gill's career is that he is one batter, who I personally feel, that can actually score runs without trying. You can actually score runs without even trying, that's the beauty of your game. That's the reason why I always mention to you that don't go out of your style."

Further elaborating on how Gill can pile on runs just by embracing his current approach and not doing anything extra, Hardik continued:

"You can play normally and still score runs, but at the same point of time, what we have always spoken about is that we have to be clear from the heart. The way the clarity was there in your batting today, and especially to be honest, I don't doubt the fact that your father should get 90 percent of the credit, because I know the meaning of hard work."

The Punjab-born player is having a dream run at the moment. He has inculcated the habit of converting his starts and is dealing with hundreds at the moment.

"Hard work is the only way to reach the top" - Hardik Pandya

The all-rounder shed the importance of hard work and how it has shaped Gill. He also noted that all of the work is paying off at the moment.

Advising youngsters to keep working hard and be honest with themselves and the work they put in, Hardik said:

"Your father actually taught you how to work hard and that has actually, somehow, got into your game and to all the youngsters out there, hard work is the only way to reach the top. At the same point of time, you can genuinely be honest with your work and you can see the result in all the guys in out team as well, who have achieved greater heights."

Team India continued their prolific run in the bilateral home series by overturning a 1-0 deficit to claim the three-match rubber against New Zealand by a 2-1 margin. The Men in Blue will next face the visiting Australians in a grueling four-match Test series, beginning in Nagpur on February 9.

Is Shubman Gill the most elegant player to come out of the system in recent times? Let us know what you think.

