Australia recall Matt Renshaw and Ashton Agar for 3rd Test against South Africa in Sydney

Australia have added two fresh faces to their squad for the third and final Test against South Africa, starting on January 4th. Batter Matt Renshaw and bowling all-rounder Ashton Agar have earned recalls, having been included in the 14-man squad.

The addition of the two new players comes after finger injuries ruled Cameron Green and Mitchell Starc out of the final Test. Green is likely to undergo surgery after being struck by a thunderbolt from Anrich Nortje in the second Test. Starc sustained a ligament tear that occurred while fielding in the first innings in Melbourne.

Agar hasn't played red-ball cricket for Australia since the Chattogram Test against Bangladesh in September 2017. The West Australian all-rounder was in the Test squad for the tour of Sri Lanka in July before he was ruled out due to injury, with Mitchell Swepson replacing him.

While Renshaw has opened in all of his 11 Tests so far, he could replace Green in the middle order. The southpaw performed well for Queensland in the middle order last season but has returned to the top this campaign. The 26-year-old's last Test came against South Africa in Johannesburg.

With Josh Hazlewood and Lance Morris in the home side's armory, Australia's pace-bowling stocks remain settled. However, with the Sydney track likely to aid plenty of spin, Agar remains the frontrunner to play the third Test.

Selector Tony Dodemaide addressed the selections and stated, as quoted by cricket.com.au:

"Matthew is included as a versatile batting option who is in good form, including an unbeaten century in the recent PM's XI tour match against the West Indies. It's a blessing to have Josh returning while Lance offers a genuine point of difference with his raw pace and skill."

"This squad will cover all bases for when we get to Sydney and assess the conditions closer to the Test match."

The No. 1-ranked Test side took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series after an innings and 182-run win at the MCG. That followed a six-wicket victory in the first Test in Brisbane.

Australia's squad to face South Africa in the final Test

Pat Cummins (c), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), David Warner

