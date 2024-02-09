Australia recall Michael Neser for two-Test series against New Zealand with Lance Morris injured

All-rounder Michael Neser has earned a recall to Australia's squad for the two-Test series against New Zealand, beginning on February 29th. The Queenslander's return comes in the wake of Lance Morris suffering a side strain during the third and final ODI against the West Indies on Tuesday.

Jhye Richardson sustained a side strain, which ruled him out of the entire ODI series against the West Indies and sidelined him for 6 months. Neser, who is the only change from the Test squad from the series against the West Indies and Pakistan, will be the reserve quick along with Scott Boland for the tour.

Nevertheless, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, and Pat Cummins are likely to start the series after playing all summer. All-rounders Mitchell Marsh and Cameron Green are expected to feature in both matches, with Matt Renshaw also keeping his place.

Australia's squad to face New Zealand: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Michael Neser, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc.

"We expect this tour will be a tough challenge" - Australia chief selector

Australia's Chief Selector George Bailey reckons Neser deserved an opportunity and hopes to see him make the most of the seaming conditions in New Zealand. As quoted by cricket.com.au, he stated:

"It's great to see Michael Neser get another opportunity in the squad following his ever-consistent performances over a long period of time and the conditions we expect. As we know every Test match provides vital opportunities to obtain valuable WTC points and we expect this tour will be a tough challenge against a very strong side who have been so consistent at home for a long period of time."

The right-arm seamer has played only 2 Tests - both of which have come in Adelaide, bagging 7 wickets. The 33-year-old missed out on playing the Ashes series in England last year despite performing strongly for Glamorgan. In 103 first-class matches, he has claimed 357 scalps at 24.27 and has accumulated 3610 runs.

New Zealand, meanwhile, overtook Australia in the World Test Championship (WTC) points table with a thumping 281-run win over South Africa in Mount Maunganui. This will also be Australia's first tour across the Tasman since 2016. Before the Tests, the two sides will lock horns in 3 T20Is to finetune their plans for the World Cup in June.

