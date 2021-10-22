"Our spin department stack up well against any of the other nations" - Adam Zampa

Australia's lead wrist-spinner Adam Zampa expressed confidence in their spin-bowling department ahead of the T20 World Cup, starting on the 23rd of October. Adam Zampa will lead Australia's spin-bowling unit, while Ashton Agar is likely to play second fiddle.

Adam Zampa and Ashton Agar are likely to get the nod in Saturday's tournament opener against South Africa in Abu Dhabi. With wickets in the UAE on the slower side, leggie Mitchell Swepson also remains in the reckoning.

ICC @ICC Australia have named their squad as they chase their first Men's T20 World Cup trophy 🏆More: bit.ly/T20AusSquad Australia have named their squad as they chase their first Men's T20 World Cup trophy 🏆More: bit.ly/T20AusSquad https://t.co/Zzcl7apKMB

Adam Zampa realizes the pressure on Australia's spinners to do well on spin-friendly wickets; however, he believes they have good options. The 29-year-old told Australian Associated Press (AAP):

"Depending on the wickets here, there’ll be a lot of pressure on the spinners to do well. We’re really lucky to have Ash and I, really experienced options, but also another really good option in Mitchell Swepson. In terms of the spin department, we stack up against any of the other nations to be honest with you. I’m really confident in our ability.

'Obviously the Australian cricket team has always been known for its great fast bowlers, batting has always been been really strong. We go about our work under the radar a little bit, which we like."

Although Zampa couldn't make an impact in the warm-up against India, the South Australian bowled magnificently against New Zealand. He finished with figures of 4-0-17-2 as the men in yellow chased 159 successfully.

"We talk about the game a lot, about spin bowling and tactics" - Adam Zampa on his bonding with Ashton Agar

Ashton Agar. (Image Credits: Getty)

Zampa revealed that he shares a good understanding with left-arm bowler Ashton Agar as they exchange plenty of ideas. He added:

"Both spin bowlers, pretty similar age and pretty similar interests outside of the game. We get along really well, so naturally we put in a conscious effort to make sure that each other does really well. We talk about the game a lot, about spin bowling and tactics."

Australia will aim to bag the elusive T20 crown this year, having not won the competition since its inception in 2007. Their best performance has been reaching the final in 2010, eventually losing out to England.

