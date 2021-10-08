Australia schedule for T20 World Cup 2021: Full list of matches in IST and Australia squad

Australia have never won the T20 World Cup till date, so they will be desperate to make a mark this time. They reached the final in 2010, where they went down to England by seven wickets following a rather subdued performance.

The 2021 edition of the T20 World Cup will be held from October 17 to November 14 in the UAE and Oman. Australia have been placed in Group 1 of the Super 12 round. England, West Indies and South Africa are the other three teams in their group. They will be joined by two teams who qualify from Round 1.

The Aussies will kick off their T20 World Cup 2021 campaign on October 23 with a clash against South Africa in Abu Dhabi. This will be the first game of the double-header on Day 1 of the Super 12 round.

Here is Australia’s full schedule for the T20 World Cup 2021:

October 23: vs South Africa in Abu Dhabi (03:30 PM IST)

October 28: vs Qualifier (A1) in Dubai (7:30 PM IST)

October 30: vs England in Dubai (7:30 PM IST)

November 4: vs Qualifier (B2) in Dubai (03:30 PM IST)

November 6: vs West Indies in Abu Dhabi (03:30 PM IST)

Australia squad for T20 World Cup 2021

Australia will be led by Aaron Finch at the T20 World Cup 2021. Australia’s white-ball captain is returning to lead the side having undergone knee surgery. The Aussies have not had the best of times in the T20 format of late.

A number of their big names gave the tours of West Indies and Bangladesh a miss and the weakened side was hammered rather brutally in both series’. Australia’s preparation for the T20 World Cup itself hasn’t been great.

Apart from Finch’s fitness worries, Marcus Stoinis is facing a hamstring issue and hasn’t played the last few games for Delhi Capitals (DC) in IPL 2021. Steve Smith too has played only a handful of matches for the franchise.

Completely out of sorts, David Warner was dropped from the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) playing XI for the team’s last few matches. Their lead pacer, Pat Cummins, who represents the Kolkata franchise, has skipped the second half of IPL 2021, which means he too will go into the T20 World Cup 2021 without much game time.

Australia’s T20 World Cup 2021 squad: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

Travelling reserves: Dan Christian, Nathan Ellis, Daniel Sams

Edited by Samya Majumdar