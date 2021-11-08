Australia set to tour Pakistan next year for the first time since 1998

Australia will tour Pakistan for three Tests and four limited-overs matches in March next year in what will be their first visit in the new millennium. Cricket Australia announced the itinerary on Monday, marking the end of a 24-year absence.

The last time Australia played on Pakistani soil was in late 1998. The long wait will finally come to an end.

Pakistan-Australia 2022 schedule

1st Test - March 3-7, Karachi

2nd Test - March 12-16, Rawalpindi

3rd Test - March 21-25, Lahore

1st ODI - March 29, Lahore

2nd ODI - March 31, Lahore

3rd ODI - April 2, Lahore

Only T20I - April 5, Lahore

The three Tests are part of the new ICC World Test Championship cycle and the ODIs will be considered for the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League standings.

Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ramiz Raja described the Test series as a "special treat for the fans."

"It pleases me no end that we'll be engaged in a three-Test match series, connoisseurs delight. Australia are one of the high-performing sides and them playing in our backyard for the first time after a gap of 24 years will be a special treat for the fans," Raja said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Australia and Pakistan will meet in the second semifinal of the T20 World Cup 2021 on Thursday (November 11) in Dubai.

